Ghanaian man of God Brother Sunshine Adam, the General Overseer of the Paradise Way Chapel, has stirred reactions on social media after a December 31, 2025, prophecy appeared to have been fulfilled.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page Akonkonsafour on Friday, January 9, 2025, Brother Sunshine A. Adam was seen addressing his congregation.

He informed them that in the coming new year (2026), events were going to happen that would shake up the world order and lead to the next global war.

The man of God said the events would kick off in the first five days of 2026 and continue to spiral out of control and eventually pit global superpowers against each other.

On Saturday, January 3, 2026, United States President Donald Trump announced that the country’s elite Delta Force unit had captured Venezuela’s president, Nicolás Maduro, and his wife, Cilia Flores.

The American leader said that the duo were captured during a pre-dawn assault on Caracas and the surrounding regions that led to about 80 casualties.

The incident heightened global tensions amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and other conflicts, leading Ghanaians on social media to praise Brother Sunshine Adam for his foresight.

Brother Sunshine Adam’s coronavirus prophecy

The prophecy about a global conflict represents the latest seemingly accurate prediction from the powerful man of God.

In 2020, he gained prominence as one of the only men of God to have foreseen the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a December 31, 2019, sermon, Brother Adam Sunshine said that a new pandemic worse than Ebola was going to sweep the globe.

“Some people want to bring Ebola again, but this time, it is more or less a water-borne disease and an air-borne disease because I saw people putting on masks on their noses and everybody was almost commanded in the country to wear some mask,” he prophesied.

