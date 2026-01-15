Ebo Noah has received good news in his ongoing legal case after appearing before the Adenta Circuit Court on January 15, 2026

The self-styled prophet was granted bail with two sureties after spending two weeks in police custody following his arrest

In a video, the lawyer for Ebo Noah detailed the events that transpired during his client's appearance in court

Self-styled Ghanaian prophet Evans Eshun, popularly known as Ebo Noah, has been granted bail with two sureties following his second court hearing in Accra on Thursday, January 15, 2026.

Ebo Noah receives GH₵100,000 bail with two sureties after his second court appearance on Thursday, January 15, 2026. Photo source: @ghbrain_, @tinanewsgh

Ebo Noah and his alleged accomplice were brought before the Adenta Circuit Court at Frafraha, Accra, after spending two weeks in police custody.

The content creator had also undergone a psychiatric assessment at the Pantang Psychiatric Hospital after his last appearance in court on Friday, January 2, 2026.

Why was Ebo Noah arrested?

Ebo was arrested on the orders of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno, on Wednesday, December 31, 2025.

A photo of him in handcuffs was circulated by various news outlets to confirm the news of his apprehension.

Reports indicated that the IGP’s Special Cyber Vetting Team carried out his arrest and that the self-styled prophet was facing charges of false communication, deliberately misleading the public, and publishing false news with the intent to cause fear and panic.

Ebo Noah's arrest was related to his doomsday prophecy, which failed to materialise on Christmas Day.

Ebo Noah's flood prophecy

Ebo Noah went viral in Ghana and worldwide a few months ago after videos of him building multiple structures, which appeared to be several arks in Elmina, surfaced on social media.

The young man, whom many people have accused of being a content creator, claimed to have received a divine message from God to build an ark to save people from the destruction of the world.

Ebo Noah prophesied that a catastrophic flood would destroy the earth on Thursday, December 25, 2025, and that his ark would keep humanity safe from the disaster.

In anticipation, he invited any individual who believed in his prophecy and wished to secure a place in the ark to contact him.

However, on December 24, the self-styled prophet claimed that his prophesied flood would no longer happen, explaining that God had changed his mind and would no longer destroy the world due to his fasting and prayers.

Ebo Noah granted GH₵100k bail

Speaking to the media after the court proceedings on Thursday, January 15, 2026, Ebo Noah's lawyer shared that his client had been granted a GH₵100k bail with two sureties, one of whom is to be justified with landed property.

He said:

"The court has granted him (Ebo Noah) bail. The court requested two sureties, one of which needed to be justified with a house or landed property. But I pleaded with the court for any property since getting the landed properties as surety takes time."

"So the judge listened to my plea and said we could also present a car as surety."

He noted that the psychiatric report earlier demanded by the judge after the self-styled prophet's visit to the Pantang Psychiatric Hospital had been duly submitted.

Ebo Noah appears in public with a new Mercedes-Benz ahead of his December 25 prophecy. Photo source: @ebo_noah

Ebo Noah's lawyer stated that his client would reappear before the Adenta Circuit Court in the second week of March 2026 for a case disclosure, where the prosecution team would present all relevant evidence and documents for their case.

The self-styled prophet's lawyer also dismissed the recent video of a woman who claimed to be the mother of his client.

According to him, the woman from the infamous video is an imposter and has no relation to Ebo Noah. He noted that his client's biological mother did not know about the video.

He urged the media to properly verify information before sharing it on their various platforms.

Ebo Noah's bail stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Issah Shaibu commented:

"He should go and sell the ark and pay for the bail."

James Williams Appiah wrote:

"Who is going to pay that money for him?"

Richard Earl Afedzi said:

"This is just a social media thing, not hurting anybody. This lawyer is trying to make the case difficult to gain fame. He must get a funny lawyer to make light of the case."

