Ghanaian TikToker Akosua Diqson has impressed her followers after a video of her plush apartment surfaced online

Most of her fans commented on the social media personality's new home reflected her taste for luxury and comfort

From the sleek interiors to the cosy, lived-in touches, it’s easy to see why fans can’t stop talking about her space

Popular Ghanaian social media personality Akosua Diqson, also known as Presidoo, has reached an exciting milestone in her personal journey by moving into a new two-bedroom apartment.

Ghanaian TikToker Akosua Diqson moves into a plush two-bedroom apartment. Photo credit: @akosuadiqson.

The video, posted on Instagram by fellow content creator Quecy Official, shows him visiting Akosua Diqson at her new home just ahead of Christmas.

During the visit, Quecy praised her progress, noting the significant transition from living in a chamber-and-hall apartment to owning a more spacious two-bedroom house.

Akosua Diqson slays in a stylish red gown for her latest photoshoot. Photo credit: @akosuadiqson.

The moment was filled with admiration as Quecy openly celebrated her growth and consistency.

Despite the praise, Akosua Diqson appeared modest about the achievement, expressing concerns about how the public might react.

She even asked Quecy not to post the video on social media, fearing criticism from netizens. However, the video was shared with the caption:

"I paid a visit to @akosua_diqson ahead of Christmas 😊… One love ❤️👏🏽."

The Instagram video of Akosua Diqson's luxurious apartment is below:

Reactions as Akosua Diqson flaunts her plush apartment

Fans quickly filled the comments section, not only celebrating Akosua’s new home but also reminiscing about the duo’s past relationship.

Many commenters expressed hope for reconciliation, urging the two content creators to rekindle their romantic relationship. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions:

Constanceowusu98 commented:

"She has a beautiful place."

Amoanimaahbeauty stated:

"True love can never be denied…you love each other not in an romantic way please".

Desmaybruce stated:

"Post behind the scenes, that’s the real action."

Barrietnortey commented:

"A million signals she gave you in that short period. Don’t miss the codes bro."

Queenj12023 commented:

"Awww seee me sheepishly smiling.. this is beautiful wati".

kofi_alpha1 stated:

"Oh wow... love still dey inside"

Millyblinksmilly stated:

"Beautiful reconciliation is good I did with a friend on mine also."

Amoakoah_ commented:

"It’s how Akosua is blushing for me…we love seeing you guys together."

Abouttobekissed commented:

"This is so beautiful. I love that. 2026 is going to be awesome."

Lamamakye stated:

"Y’all soul twins your mannerism and how you talk is so similar."

The Instagram video is below:

