Ghanaian content creators Akosua Diqson and her partner Quecy Official have called it quits after their staged wedding

Akosua shared in an interview that she decided to leave the relationship after finding out about Quecy's promiscuous nature

A video of her recounting their relationship and how it ended has gained significant traction online

Ghanaian TikTok star Akosua Diqson has announced in an interview shared on June 24, 2025, that she is no longer in a relationship with her partner Quecy Official.

Speaking to blogger ZionFelix, Akosua Diqson established that she and Quecy had not spoken for a month after their break-up.

The TikTok couple dated for about a year and were rumoured to be heading towards marriage.

According to Quecy Official, their relationship was real, contrary to the unpopular opinion that their union was only for show.

"Quecy and I were in a relationship, but we ended it. There was a misunderstanding. At first, we were only dating for the content, but we made it official along the way," she said in her interview.

I think our exposure in the media contributed to the split. I am single now, and he has also moved on. He is even staying with someone else now. He cheated on me, and I caught him."

Quecy Official and Akosua Diqson's marriage

Last year, Quecy told Kwaku Manu and ZionFelix that Akosua, who many knew to be a tomboy, became more feminine because of their partnership.

He established in those interviews that he was going to marry his girlfriend.

In January 2025, Akosua Diqson shared several videos suggesting to fans that she had tied the knot with Quecy Official as promised.

In the videos, the TikTok star showcased what many believed to be her engagement ring.

Akosua also reacted to some comments congratulating her on becoming a new bride, making the staged ceremony more believable.

Quecy and Akosua's breakup stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Akosua's statement that she and her boyfriend, Quecy Official, had broken up.

Sandra Adams said:

"I love this lady too much. I thank God that she has left him cos that guy never loved her. It's ok dear you will meet someone who will love and cherish you♥."

Hairforallgh noted:

"But I thought it was just a staged affair or it was really something serious?"

Society remarked:

"She's earned my respect, one thing you can't take away from her is she knows how to really talk."

queen eesha🕊😘 wrote:

"But me I don't believe what Ako is saying oo anaa? cuz Ako can be something else o 😄."

Archipalago's fiancée ends their relationship

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Archipalago and his girlfriend, Afrah, have officially broken up after two years together.

Afrah took to social media to announce their split, explaining that they did everything they could to make it work, but it just wasn’t enough.

The news has left many fans surprised and concerned, especially since the couple always seemed so in sync in their past videos.

