Kwasi Sibo sparked mixed reactions after a video of him enjoying roasted plantain with groundnuts went viral

The Black Star midfielder was seen interacting with a local vendor in Kumasi, showing his down-to-earth nature

Many fans celebrated Sibo for his humility, praising him for staying connected to his roots despite his success

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Black Star and Real Oviedo midfielder Kwasi Sibo has sparked mixed reactions online after a video of him enjoying a simple street-side snack in Kumasi went viral.

Football star Kwasi Sibo enjoys Kofi Brokeman on the streets of Ghana. Photo credit: kwasi sibo. Image source: Instagram

Source: Instagram

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the professional 27-year-old footballer, Kwasi Sibo was captured casually buying and eating roasted plantain with groundnuts, a beloved local delicacy popularly known as 'Kofi Brokeman.'

The video, which has been widely shared across social media platforms, showed Sibo interacting comfortably, like one of the locals, with the female vendor.

At one point, he was captured helping her tend to the plantains roasting on a charcoal grill before enjoying a piece himself.

The scene drew widespread reactions from fans and the public. Many lauded the midfielder for his humility and down-to-earth personality.

This was a rare sight for many, as someone of Kwasi Sibo's stature is often associated with living a lavish lifestyle. His actions in the video led many to celebrate him for not forgetting his roots.

The X post is below:

Who is Kwasi Sibo?

Kwasi Sibo, born June 24, 1998, is a Ghanaian professional footballer who plays as a midfielder. He is known for his talent and skills on the field, which have earned him a spot in the Ghana national team, the Black Stars.

Sibo plays for Real Oviedo, a club based in Spain that competes in the Spanish Segunda División, having previously gained experience with various clubs in Europe.

He is highly regarded for his versatile playing style and work ethic, often being praised for his ability to control the midfield, distribute passes, and contribute both defensively and offensively.

Reactions to Kwasi Sibo's lifestyle

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@osei_bennin said:

"Oviedo no de3 3tse s3 medeama yi aa mmom."

@amgiBlaq wrote:

"That’s Kenyasi hospital junction… that woman ein daughter was my college at nursing."

@RiseWithKojo said:

"Love the simplicity, but let’s be real too. Sometimes though, it’s just unhygienic to dip your hands simply because you’re a Black Stars player. We don’t know what those hands have touched. 😅 If you wash them properly, then fine else allowed to be serve."

@makavelly852 commented:

"My guy dey promote local food. You people too dey shout. 😎"

@J9million38 stated:

"Easiest way to get poisoned. Chaley, he no for play around like that oo, yoo."

@KofiPrince100 wrote:

"He’s a Krofuom boy, it’s very normal to him. Sibo is a hustler !! Real Kumasi boy."

Jackie Appiah interacts with bystanders as she distributes items on her birthday. Image credit: @ghbrain

Source: Twitter

Jackie Appiah shows humble side

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Jackie Appiah earned the admiration of many Ghanaians on social media after a video of her surfaced.

It all happened as she celebrated her 42nd birthday on December 5, 2025, and decided to distribute items to the needy.

Netizens who reacted to the post have praised the actress for her show of benevolence.

Source: YEN.com.gh