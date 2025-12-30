Ghanaian actress Kalsoume Sinare and her husband shared beautiful photos to celebrate their 31st wedding anniversary

The celebrity couple looked perfect together as they wore elegant outfits for their photos, which are trending on Instagram

Social media users commented on Kalsoume Sinare and Anthony Baffoe's anniversary pics after seeing them online

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Kalsoume Sinare and her husband have inspired many with their relationship goals.

Celebrating, former Ghanaian footballer Anthony Baffoe also penned an emotional message to his wife on Instagram.

Anthony Baffoe and Kalsoume Sinare celebrate their 31st wedding anniversary in grand style in December 2025. Photo credit: @kalsoumesinare.

Source: Instagram

Anthony Baffoe gushes over wife Kalsoume Sinare

Anthony Baffoe made single celebrities jealous as he posted beautiful photos of his wife on their wedding anniversary.

The football legend reminisced about the good times they shared and how his wife has been a strong pillar in his life.

Baffoe publicly appreciated the sacrifices and hard work of his celebrity wife as they strove to live a scandal-free lifestyle.

"My beloved wife, as the saying goes, 'A lasting marriage is not one without storms, but one that learns to weather them together'. Today, 24th December, we celebrate 31 years of walking this journey side by side. Ɛte sɛ Akanfoɔ ka sɛ, 'Awareɛ pa yɛ adwumayeɛ,' na woayɛ saa adwumayeɛ yi wɔ ɔdɔ ne abotɔyam mu. Nyame nhyira yɛn awareɛ. Ɔdɔ ne asomdwoeɛ ntena yɛn fie daa. I choose you always. ❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 Alhamdulilah always - God’s time is always the best 🙏🏿🙏🏿."

The Instagram photos of Anthony Baffoe and Kalsoume Sinare are below:

Kalsoume Sinare rocks kente at REFFA Awards

Meanwhile, style influencer Kalsoume Sinare looked regal in a custom-made kente gown at the 2025 REFFA Awards.

The award-winning actress wore a long-sleeved, corseted, glittering kente gown as she arrived on the red carpet.

She looked like a beauty goddess in an Indian-inspired turban that matched her designed gown for the occasion.

Kalsoume Sinare accessorised her look with gold jewellery and a gold clutch and modelled elegant platform shoes.

The Instagram photos of Kalsoume Sinare at the REFFA Awards are below:

Kalsoume Sinare gets a political appointment

Meanwhile, in June 2025, President John Dramani Mahama appointed Anthony Baffoe's wife as Ghana’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Spain, marking a significant transition from the screen to diplomacy.

Kalsoume Sinare holds a diploma in Theatre Arts and advanced degrees in Public Service and Governance, and International Relations and Diplomacy from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration.

Kalsoume Sinare slays in classy long-sleeve gowns for her recent photoshoot ahead of her wedding anniversary. Photo credit: @kalsoumesinare.

Source: Instagram

She marked the milestone by sharing heartwarming photos of herself and her husband on social media.

She rose to prominence in the early 1990s with her film debut and went on to star in over 50 movies, including popular titles like Out of Sight, Babina, Trinity, and Sala, winning accolades such as the Golden Actress award at the Golden Movie Awards.

The Instagram video of Kalsoume Sinare is below:

Kalsoume Sinare flaunts son on Instagram

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Ghanaian actress Kalsoume Sinare congratulating her son, Shaquille Baffoe, on his latest achievement.

The handsome young son of former defender Anthony Baffoe had fulfilled all the requirements to become a qualified FIFA agent.

Ghanaian celebrities, including Gloria Sarfo and Selassie Ibrahim, congratulated Sinare and celebrated her son's notable accomplishment.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh