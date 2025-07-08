Ghanaian actress and ambassador Kalsoume Sinare shared a proud Instagram post congratulating her son, Shaquille Baffoe, on a new accomplishment in life

The young man, son of Sinare and ex-Black Stars defender Tony Baffoe has completed all requirements to successfully become a certified FIFA agent

Celebrities like Gloria Sarfo, Selassie Ibrahim, and Irene Opare flooded Sinare's comment section with congratulatory messages over her son's new achievement

Ghanaian actress Kalsoume Sinare has flaunted her young and handsome son in a new post on social media, sparking admiration from friends and fans.

The recently appointed ambassador shared a post to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, praising Shaquille Baffoe for passing his exams to become a FIFA agent.

Shaquille, the son of Sinare and her husband, former Black Stars defender Tony Baffoe, appeared bent on following in his father’s footsteps in his new career.

Sinare captioned her photo of her son: “Congratulations son on passing the FIFA license agent exams. I am so proud of you ❤️❤️ @shaquillebaffoe”

Based on passing his exams, Shaquille Baffoe has now become a certified FIFA agent and would be able to take on clients and attempt to represent their interests in dealing with clubs and other organisations.

Kalsoume Sinare's husband and children

Actress Kalsoume Sinare married legendary Black Stars defender Anthony Baffoe in 1994, when he played for Nice in France. She was 27 years old at the time.

The couple has remained a model example of a successful celebrity marriage throughout the years, supporting each other’s careers in every way they can, and both excelling as a result.

Kalsoume became one of the most successful actresses in Ghana, appearing in multiple movies and winning numerous awards.

Baffoe also made a name as a world-class defender, playing for Koln in Germany and Metz and Nice in France, as well as a host of other clubs.

Their marriage has been blessed with three children: two boys, Shaquille and Bouqeem, and a girl, Keishera.

They celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary in December 2024, with Kalsoume sharing throwback photos from their wedding day.

Kalsoume Sinare’s son stirs reactions

Social media users, particularly friends of actress Kalsoume Sinare, jumped into her comments to share congratulatory messages.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the comments below.

gloriaosarfo said:

"Oh wow, congratulations to our NEXT Baffour🔥⚽️🔥 Conquer the entire world Champ 💪🏾🔥🔥🔥🌹🤍🌹"

selassie_ibrahim wrote:

"Congratulations, son❤️❤️"

samirayakubu commented:

"Congratulations to my handsome son. Love you 🙏❤️ @shaquillebaffoe @kalsoume"

opoku7428 said:

"Handsome. Father's resemblance. Congratulations"

officialireneopare wrote:

"Congratulations, my son 🎉🎉🥰"

dimple_dorrent commented:

"Awww congratulations, sis na winning season be dis oo. Insha Allah"

Kalsoume Sinare appointed ambassador

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that actress Kalsoume Sinare was appointed as an ambassador to Spain by His Excellency, John Dramani Mahama.

The appointment was announced to the public in a statement released on Saturday, June 21, 2025.

Kalsoume Sinare’s duties in her new role are expected to include promoting Ghana’s interests abroad, fostering diplomatic relations between Ghana and Spain, and facilitating trade and cultural exchanges between the two countries.

