President Mahama has shown humility as he bowed slightly to greet Nigerian Afrobeats star Asake during a private encounter in Accra

The gesture sparked praise across social media, with many Nigerians applauding Mahama’s respect for youth culture

Fans highlighted the moment as symbolic, showing how leadership, music, and mutual respect can bridge generations and national borders in Africa

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghana’s former president, John Dramani Mahama, has been described by many Nigerians as the best African leader who prioritises the entertainment industry as a tool for fostering unity across the continent.

This came after the respected statesman met Nigerian superstar Asake at a high-profile event in Ghana.

President Mahama humbly chat with Asake at a private gathering in Accra. Photo credit: @ghhyper.

Source: Instagram

Asake pays courtesy call to President Mahama

Nigerian musician Ahmed Ololade, popularly known as Asake, had the rare opportunity to meet Ghana’s former president, John Dramani Mahama, after his performance in Ghana.

In a trending video, the Money Man hitmaker looked formal in a stylish white long-sleeve shirt, layered with a designer vest and matching trousers.

Asake completed his look with black boots as he exchanged pleasantries with Ghanaian actor and politician John Dumelo, and Bills Micro-Credit founder Richard Nii Armah Quaye, at the private ceremony.

Nigerian musican Asake wows crowd with his impressive performance at a concert. Photo credit: @mrmoney.

Source: Getty Images

Ghanaian businessman and brother of the former president, Ibrahim Mahama, was visibly excited to receive the multiple award-winning musician.

The 30-year-old musician humbly bowed to greet the former president of Ghana, reciprocating the mutual respect, in a video that has since gone viral.

The Instagram video of President Mahama's meeting with Asake, John Dumelo, Richard Nii Armah Quaye and others below:

Th Instagram video of President John Dramani Mahama and Asake is below:

President Mahama models in elegant African Print

President Mahama turned heads at the Supercar Spectacle sponsors’ appreciation dinner in Accra.

The 67-year-old, who previously trended online for his look at his inaugural ceremony on January 7, 2025, looked dapper in a short-sleeved brown two-piece kaftan and black shoes.

He was warmly received by his brother, Ibrahim Mahama, at his residence in another trending video.

The Instagram video of President Mahama and Ibrahim Mahama is below:

Ibrahim Mahama poses with his son

Ahead of the appreciation dinner for sponsors, the founder of Engineers and Planners, Ibrahim Mahama, was spotted chatting with his son in a heartwarming video.

Ibrahim Mahama Jnr looked sporty in a customised T-shirt and black jeans as he interacted with his business partners.

The billionaire’s handsome son styled his natural locs for the maiden event, which has sparked conversations on Instagram.

The Instagram video of Ibrahim Mahama and his song is below:

Dede Ayew's daughter trend at Supercar Spectacle

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian footballer Dede Ayew who graced the maiden edition of Supercar Spectacle event with his daughter.

Yvonne Ayew's pretty daughter stole the spotlight her designer ensemble and Hermes scandals to meet Farida Mahama and other designers.

Some social media users commented on Dede Ayew's daughter's stylish look and designer bag on Instagram.

Source: YEN.com.gh