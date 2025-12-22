Former Black Stars Captain Dede Ayew and his daughter, Inaya Ayew, attended the first-ever Supercar Spectacle in Accra

Yvonne Ayew's pretty first child looked effortlessly chic in an expensive designer outfit and slippers to the star-studded programme

Some social media users have commented on Dede Ayew and his daughter's special bond after bloggers posted the video online

Former Black Stars captain Dede Ayew and his first daughter, Inaya Ayew, made a rare appearance at the maiden edition of the Supercar Spectacle show in Accra.

The proud dad was among the top Ghanaian footballers, celebrities, and car lovers who graced the event.

Dede Ayew and Yvonne Ayew's beautiful first daughter, Inaya Ayew, steals the show with her look at Ibrahim Mahama's Supercar Spectacle event in Accra. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

Source: Instagram

Dede Ayew's daughter Inaya wows at Supercar Spectacle

André Morgan Rami Ayew, popularly known as Dede Ayew, made a bold fashion statement at the automobile event organised by Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama’s son at Borteyman Junction on December 22, 2025.

Inaya Ayew looked effortlessly chic in a white Louis Vuitton White Monogram Flowers shirt, valued at $600, which she paired with blue denim jeans and wore with white Hermès slippers.

An old photo of Dede Ayew and his pretty daughter, Inaya Ayew, warmed hearts online. Photo credit: @andreayew10.

Source: Original

The young fashion influencer styled her long, natural, lustrous hair and wore expensive black sunglasses to complete her look.

The daughter of the famous footballer, who was among CAF Africa’s Finest XI in 2016, flaunted her Louis Vuitton Nano Speedy Ebene at the event. Dede Ayew made a grand entry in a pink Celine t-shirt, white trousers, white sneakers, and a pink cap.

The Instagram video of Dede Ayew and his daughter Inaya Ayew is below:

Dede Ayew’s daughter celebrates her 14th birthday

On October 19, 2025, Dede Ayew’s daughter nearly broke the internet with her birthday photos. Inaya wore a simple white crop top and stylish jeans paired with a Gucci Dionysus GG Supreme super mini bag.

The beauty goddess, who bears a striking resemblance to her mom, Yvonne Ayew, wore trendy Adidas sneakers.

Dede Ayew’s first daughter turned heads with her long coloured braids hairstyle while fidgeting with her phone.

The Instagram photos of Dede Ayew's daughter Iyana Ayew are below:

Dede Ayew’s wife rocks black ensemble

Yvonne Ayew, who has always courted attention with her looks, just like Menaye Donkor, wife of Sulley Muntari, has introduced another wardrobe staple.

The cele was photographed in a black sleeveless top and a matching black pleated skirt for her photoshoot.

Dede Ayew’s wife wore black open-toe wedge high heels to match her expensive Kelly bag for her date night. The celebrity mom styled her hair in a side-parted glamorous look and wore heavy makeup to glow for the shoot.

The Instagram photos of Dede Ayew's wife, Yvonne Ayew is below:

Dede Ayew’s family spends time together

Dede Ayew’s wife and two beautiful daughters shared adorable vacation photos on Instagram.

Yvonne Ayew looked sporty in a classy short-sleeved knitted top and blue denim jeans during the mom-and-daughters bonding time.

Inaya Ayew and her younger sister wore coordinating black long-sleeved sweaters with hoodies and black pants styled with designer sneakers.

The Instagram photos of Dede Ayew's wife, Yvonne Ayew, and her daughters are below:

Inaya Ayew celebrates her 13th birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Yvonne Ayew's daughter, Inaya Ayew, who celebrated her 13th birthday in a private celebration at home.

Ghanaian footballer Dede Ayew's first child wore a simple black spaghetti strap top and denim jeans to cut her birthday cake.

Some social media users congratulated the wealthy heiress as she turned a year older.

Source: YEN.com.gh