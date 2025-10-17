Ibrahim Mahama welcomed President John Dramani Mahama at the airport after his return from China

A secretly recorded video showed the Ghanaian business mogul driving his brother away from the airport

Footage of Ibrahim Mahama driving President John Mahama has stirred reactions from social media users

Renowned Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama has courted attention after his latest public sighting with President John Dramani Mahama.

On Thursday, October 16, 2025, the president returned to Ghana from his five-day state visit to China aboard a commercial Emirates Airlines flight.

President John Mahama visited China to participate in the Global Leaders' Summit held in Beijing with his wife, First Lady Mrs Lordina Mahama.

Ibrahim Mahama drives President Mahama from airport

Following his return to Ghana, President Mahama was welcomed at the Kotoka International Airport by his younger brother, Ibrahim Mahama, and his security detail.

In a secretly recorded video seen by YEN.com.gh on Friday, October 17, 2025, the business mogul was seen interacting with the president while escorting him to one of his numerous official vehicles that awaited him at the airport.

Ibrahim Mahama later got into the president's vehicle and drove him from the airport to the Jubilee House, where the latter received a warm welcome from Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.

The video of Ibrahim Mahama driving President John Mahama from the airport is below:

Ibrahim Mahama's past backlash for driving President

The video of Ibrahim Mahama driving his senior brother, President John Dramani Mahama, comes several months after he received backlash from some Ghanaians for doing something similar following the 68th Independence Anniversary Parade at the Jubilee House on March 6, 2025.

Following the milestone event, the Mahama brothers visited the Volta Region to assess the impact of the recent tidal wave flooding that displaced several residents.

Their visit included stops at Amutinu, Salakope, and Agavedzi, where they distributed relief items and met with affected families.

Ibrahim Mahama also made a significant contribution by donating GH₵100,000 to support the victims, with the announcement met with cheers from the community, who expressed gratitude for his generosity.

In a video captured during their visit to Ketu South, the Engineers and Planners CEO was seen driving the president in his Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 Extreme Edition.

The footage caused a major uproar, with many Ghanaians, including members of the opposition party, the NPP, raising concerns about the President's safety.

The video of Ibrahim Mahama driving President John Dramani Mahama during their visit to Ketu South is below:

Ibrahim Mahama driving President Mahama stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:



size_don commented:

"They got love for each other. That’s so nice 🙌🙌🙌."

jozzy_kwart said:

"This is beautiful. Nobody can protect you better than your blood. They have some konkonsa 😍 to do before Prez gets home."

afadi_q wrote:

"I understand, but there should be protocols for Presidential transport that exclude family driving him. He is our most important person."

Cabels Mahama commented:

"By now, NPP is organising a press conference on this o 🤣."

