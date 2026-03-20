Ghanaian music star Akwaboah has released a new 2026 FIFA World Cup-themed anthem, Same Same, captivating fans with his signature lyrical mastery

The song’s cartoon-style visuals, picked to amplify the message of unity across borders, skin tones, and cultures, have sparked widespread conversation online

The music star has also opened up about how his two-year marriage has shaped his life, sharing insights on growth, peace of mind, and the realities of commitment

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Ghanaian music star Akwaboah has once again showcased his musical penmanship with the release of "Same Same," the official 2026 FIFA World Cup–themed anthem.

Akwaboah releases powerful FIFA World Cup-themed song 'Same Same' featuring Mohammed Kudus. Image credit: Akwaboah/YouTube, Getty Images, akwaboahmusic/Instagram

Source: UGC

Launching the track on his YouTube page on March 20, 2026, the song has already attracted massive attention from fans worldwide.

Known for his lyrical prowess and ability to craft memorable melodies, Akwaboah combined a powerful message with captivating rhythm and harmonies in this latest release.

The song is accompanied by visually striking, cartoon-style visuals that complement the message of the track.

The video emphasised the theme of oneness, transcending borders of land and sea, skin colour, and hair texture. It conveys a strong gospel of unity, inspiring fans across the globe to celebrate together regardless of differences.

Critics and listeners alike have praised the anthem for its thoughtful lyrics, seamless rhythm, and uplifting energy, which together make "Same Same" a fitting soundtrack for the global football celebration.

Watch the trending 2026 FIFA World Cup-themed anthem “Same Same” in the YouTube video below.

Akwaboah ties the knot with Theresa

Gladstorm Kwabena Akwaboah Jnr, popularly known as Akwaboah Jnr, has disclosed how his marriage has changed his life for good.

On Friday, May 3, 2026, Akwaboah Jnr got married to his long-time girlfriend, Theresa, in a beautiful wedding ceremony.

The event was graced by many celebrities, including Mercy Aseidu, Empress Gifty, Gifty Anti, and many others.

The newlywed bride, who happened to be a young Ghanaian midwife, was all smiles as she slayed in her exquisite Kente outfit at the traditional wedding ceremony.

Akwaboah on choosing Theresa over baby mamas

Speaking in an interview with Delay, Akwaboah disclosed why he chose his wife over his baby mamas.

According to him, he did not have any peace of mind when dating any of his baby mamas, so marrying them was out of the question. He claimed he had no plans of having kids with multiple women as a man growing up, but things changed.

"As a man growing up, I had no plans to have kids with multiple women, but situations happen, and I do not want to go into it. I would have stayed with them if I had any peace of mind at that time," he indicated.

Akwaboah Jnr shares how his two-year marriage to Theresa has changed his life. Image credit: @ MS TV

Source: Facebook

Akwaboah shares how marriage has changed him

Speaking in an interview on Sammy Kay media, Akwaboah Jnr explained that his marriage has been good.

According to him, he has had a lot of people say negative things about marriage, making him reluctant to tie the knot, but he can confidently say that there are lots of good moments in marriage, and he will advise everyone to have the experience.

He stated that marriage is not as scary as projected, and the secret to a successful marriage is tying the knot with a friend.

He further shared that his experience taught him that marriage is not about feeling but a choice because feelings do change.

Watch the YouTube video of Akwaboah sharing his experience below:

Watch the X anniversary post of Akwaboah below:

Akwaboah and wife celebrate their 1st anniversary

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the first wedding anniversary of Akwaboah and Theresa. The singer shared a sweet message on social media to commemorate his first year as a married man.

In the simple yet profound message, he wished his wife well and prayed for better years ahead.

He further flaunted the beauty of his wife in loved-up photos.

Source: YEN.com.gh