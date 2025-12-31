Controversial content creator Ebo Noah sparked fresh drama after turning his attention on Bishop Ajagurajah, days after his widely publicised prophecy about a December 25 flood failed to materialise

Ebo Noah had gained massive attention after claiming God instructed him to build arks to save people from an impending disaster, a prophecy Ajagurajah publicly endorsed

In a new viral video, Ebo Noah slammed Ajagurajah after the Bishop expressed disappointment in him, warning the outspoken spiritualist to tread carefully, as he still controlled space on the ark

Controversial social media content creator Ebo Noah has stirred drama after taking aim at Bishop Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, popularly known as Ajagurajah.

Ebo Noah is a self-styled Ghanaian prophet who has risen to prominence after prophesying about a flood occurring on December 25, 2025.

He claimed that God had shown him a vision of the impending destruction and informed him to build arks to save people like the Biblical Noah.

He built a large following on the back of the prophecy, but attracted scepticism after purchasing a new car just days before the day of the supposed flood.

On December 25, Ebo Noah announced that God had given him an extension to build more arks and then appeared at the Rapperholic concert in Accra, hosted by veteran musician Sarkodie.

Ebo Noah warns Ajagurajah

After Ebo Noah shared his alleged prophecy, Bishop Ajagurajah threw his support behind him.

In a viral video, he asked Ghanaians to pay serious attention to Ebo Noah’s vision.

Ajagurajah said he took every prophecy seriously until proven otherwise and asked the public to do the same.

Bishop Ajagurajah declared his full support of Ebo Noah’s prophecy and the construction of the Ark before any predicted catastrophe.

He added that the seer should save space on the ark for him.

After the flood, the spiritualist appeared irritated and blasted Ebo Noah using offensive words.

In a new video, the supposed prophet, who continues to play the Ebo Noah character, clapped back at Ajagurajah and warned him to be careful of offending him since he retains control of the ark.

