Ebo Noah’s mother publicly pleaded for mercy, calling on figures like Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and former President Akufo-Addo to intervene on her son's behalf

She admitted her son fabricated the ark prophecy, explaining that he was not mentally ill but got carried away while chasing money and attention on TikTok

Her appeal triggered backlash online, with many Ghanaians insisting the law must take its course and questioning why she did not stop him while he was spreading the false prophecy

Ebo Noah’s mother has stirred outrage on social media after she pleaded with prominent Ghanaians to intervene in her son’s prosecution and secure his release.

Private Ghanaian security guard, content creator, and self-styled prophet, Evans Eshun, popularly known as Ebo Noah, was arrested by the Special Cyber Vetting Team of the Ghana Police Service on December 31, 2025.

Reports claimed that the arrest was on the orders of the Inspector General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohunu.

Ebo Noah was arraigned before the Adenta Circuit Court on January 2 and charged with spreading false information and causing fear and panic.

The case was subsequently adjourned with the judge ordering Ebo Noah to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

Ebo Noah’s mother pleads for forgiveness

In a video that went viral on social media on January 5, 2026, Ebo Noah’s mother was heard pleading on behalf of her son.

She called on numerous prominent Ghanaians, including the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, former president Akufo-Addo, and the IGP, to have mercy on her son.

“Nana Osei Tutu, Nana Addo, President Mahama, Nana Ama McBrown, please, we beg. The IGP and the Ghana Police, we see all the good works you are doing. What Ebo Noah did was not right. All the videos he recorded about building an ark were fabricated; he does not even have enough money for something like that. He played with the hearts of Ghanaians and believers, which was wrong,” she said.

Ebo Noah’s mother added that he was seeking fortune on social media, which made him get carried away.

“We can only plead with leaders in the country to have mercy on him. I am begging as his mother, please forgive him. He is not mad; he is just broke and needed a job and found a way to make money on TikTok.

Reactions to Ebo Noah’s mother’s plea

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video of Ebo Noah’s mother begging on his behalf.

Abdul Hafiz Iddriss said:

"Make government hand touch him. What did you tell him when he was doing that so called content? This year we not sympathising with things like these ooo. The law is the law."

Seth Kumi wrote:

"You should have made this video when he was misbehaving, but you kept quiet until he was arrested, hmm. Lately, the law is the law ooo."

Mickey Castero commented:

"When he was fooling, why didn’t you stop him?"

Ebo Noah admits to fabricating ark prophecy

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ebo Noah admitted that his prophecy about an end-time flood was fabricated to gain prominence online.

A copy of the self-styled prophet’s caution statement to the police emerged on social media after his arrest, in which he stated that the so-called arks he filmed were fishing boats that did not belong to him.

