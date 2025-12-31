Ghanaian journalist Godwin Asediba has made his first on-screen appearance presenting the news on BBC Focus on Africa

The former TV presenter's debut video has has sparked conversations online as many congratulate him on representing Ghana on an international platform

Many see Asediba’s milestone as inspiring, especially for young journalists who dream of taking African stories to the global stage

Ghanaian investigative journalist and documentary filmmaker Godwin Asediba has announced his new appointment with BBC Focus on Africa.

The young journalist made the official announcement on his social media platforms, which has sparked joy online.

Ghana's Godwin Asebida reads the news on BBC Focus on Africa. Photo credit: @godwinasebida.

Source: Facebook

Godwin Asediba reads News on BBC Africa

Former TV3 presenter Godwin Asediba has made his debut presentation on BBC Focus on Africa as a news anchor.

In a viral Instagram video, Asediba was seen confidently presenting from the BBC studio a moment that has since sparked widespread admiration across Ghanaian and African media circles.

"New role, same commitment to reporting,” the award-winning journalist struck a balance between celebration and purpose."

The Instagram video of Godwin Asedida reading the news on BBC Africa is below:

Godwin Asediba wins BBC News Komla Dumor award

In August 2025, investigative journalist Godwin Asediba was announced as the winner of the 2025 BBC News Komla Dumor Award.

The award scheme carefully selects outstanding journalists reporting on relatable issues that affect the masses in Africa.

Ghana's Godwin Asebida takes a picture at the BBC Africa studio. Photo credit: @godwin.asebida.

Source: Facebook

The award typically offered recipients the opportunity to work closely with BBC News teams, making his on-screen debut both symbolic and expected.

Known in Ghana for hard-hitting investigative documentaries on topics such as migrant exploitation, healthcare failures, drug abuse, and social stigma, Asediba has built a reputation for journalism that prioritises humanity over headlines.

The Instagram post is below:

Reactions as Godwin Asedida gets BBC job

Ghanaian media personality Godwin Asedida's transition to BBC News is widely seen as an opportunity to bring African stories to a truly global audience.

Social media reactions to the video have been overwhelmingly positive, with many praising Asediba for representing Ghana and Africa with professionalism and authenticity on one of the world’s most respected news platforms. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Stella Adjei stated:

"Keep shining brightly @godwin.asediba 👏🏼 #AmazingGrace😇.

Berla Mundi stated:

"Love it!! Congratulations Godwin. Wishing you the best on this journey. May God be your guide 🙏🏾 🥰."

Adwoa Kwarteng commented:

"Congratulations my darling. God is super good. Congratulations bro👏🏾💙."

Mavis Asante reacted:

"See me smiling. The first post I saw online today....my 2026 is already blessed. Yeeeee I'm happy papa Godwin. From Gtv,TV3 to BBC! Aww Awurade ay3 wo yie 💖 💓 Grow bigger 💖."

Godson Mensah commented:

"Congratulations man, destiny, no one can take from you."

The Instagram video is below:

Berla Mundi's husband poses with her sister

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian media personality Berla Mundi's spouse, and his two sisters made a rare public appearance.

The TV3 morning show's handsome partner looked dapper in stylish ensemble as he posed for photoshoot with his sisters.

Social media users have reacted to footage of David Tabi with his two sisters.

Source: YEN.com.gh