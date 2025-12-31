Congratulatory messages have poured in for Godwin Asediba after he joined the BBC in the UK

The 2024 GJA Journalist of the Year shared video excerpts of him working for the media giant

Netizens who reacted to the video expressed joy at seeing Godwin Asediba advance his career as a journalist

Award-winning investigative reporter and news anchor Godwin Asediba is settling comfortably into his new role at the BBC.

This comes after he posted a video on TikTok expressing delight at beginning his new role at the BBC.

The video showed the award-winning journalist presenting Focus on Africa at the BBC World Service studios in London.

Godwin was also seen working as a reporter for the show, covering the menace of illegal mining in Sierra Leone and also reporting on a story about hearing-impaired athletes in Kenya.

The video, which has racked up over 15,000 likes and 500 comments, was captioned: "New role, same commitment to reporting."

Godwin Asediba’s career

Godwin Asediba announced his exit from Media General on December 26, 2025, after three years with the media franchise.

In a touching post on Facebook, he expressed gratitude to his colleagues for providing him with a platform to learn and grow as a journalist.

Some prestigious awards to his name include Documentary TV Reporter of the Year at the 27th GJA Awards, Health Reporter of the Year at the 28th GJA Awards, the BBC News Komla Dumor Award in 2025, and Overall Journalist of the Year at the 29th GJA Awards.

Peeps congratulate Godwin Asediba

Ghanaians who thronged the comments section of the video post have showered praises on the award-winning journalist for joining the BBC.

Nour stated:

"Komla Dumor still lives on. Kudos and all the best."

Originalakosua commented:

"We've finally gotten Komla Dumor's replacement. Congratulations, Mr. Godwin Asediba."

Madam Juliet indicated:

"If nothing inspires you in this life, let this video do it. Congrats Godwin!"

Apostle Godwin Mens wrote:

"Congratulations, this is the doing of the Lord, and it is marvelous in His eyes. Glorious things are spoken of you."

CH$MPAGNE stated:

"I was proud of you when I watched the Korle Bu mortuary documentary. I immediately told my dad, ‘This guy must win a GJA award,’ and OMG, it’s happened!"

Scilla360vibe opined:

"Missing you on my screen from TV3, but I am so happy for you. May God guide your path in your new endeavor. Please keep me updated. I am itching to see your growth at the BBC."

Family names newborn after Godwin Asediba

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian couple honoured Godwin Asediba for his impact in the journalism field by naming their second child after him.

This comes after he extensively reported on an incident involving a two-year-old whose excretory organs and backside were destroyed as a result of a dog attack.

Due to Asediba's reporting, the boy underwent multiple surgeries to repair the damage, leading the grateful couple to show their gratitude through this naming gesture.

