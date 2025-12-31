Former TV3 investigative journalist Godwin Asediba sparked excitement nationwide after announcing his next career move after leaving Media General's TV3

In a Facebook post shared on December 31, 2025, the 2025 Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Journalist of the Year said he was joining the BBC

Godwin Asediba's announcement triggered positive reactions from Ghanaians, with many sharing congratulatory messages to the talented investigative journalist

Former TV3 journalist Godwin Asediba has sparked excitement on social media after he announced that he has joined the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).

Former TV3 journalist Godwin Asediba joins the BBC's Focus on Africa programme.

In a post shared to Facebook on December 31, 2025, the 2024 Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Journalist of the Year stated that he was joining the iconic ‘Focus on Africa’ program.

“I am excited to begin my role as a journalist with BBC News | Focus on Africa, bringing depth, context, and fresh perspectives to African storytelling. Grateful and ready,” he stated.

Asediba’s post sparked excitement on social media, with many Ghanaians taking to his comments section to share congratulatory messages.

Below is the Facebook post shared by Godwin Asediba announcing his next career move.

Godwin Asediba leaves Media General

The announcement by Godwin Asediba about his move to the BBC followed closely after he officially departed from Media General, the parent company of TV3 Ghana, where his career in Ghana reached its peak.

He initially joined Media General in September 2022 after leaving EIB Network and won multiple awards for his groundbreaking investigative journalism.

In 2023, he was adjudged Documentary TV Reporter of the Year at the 27th GJA Awards, before also winning Health Reporter of the Year at the 28th GJA Awards.

Asediba won the BBC News Komla Dumor Award in 2025 for his outstanding African storytelling, before he capped things off with the Journalist of the Year Award at the 29th GJA awards.

As part of his reward for winning the Komla Dumor award, the reporter spent three months working with the BBC.

On December 26, Godwin Asediba shared a post on Facebook announcing his official departure from Media General.

“After thoughtful reflection, I have decided to bring to a close a profoundly rewarding and defining chapter of my professional journey with Media General, specifically TV3, 3FM, and 3news.com, where I served as an investigative journalist, producer, and news anchor for three years,” he wrote.

“My time with the organisation has been nothing short of formative. Media General offered me a platform to grow, to learn, to be challenged, and to find my voice as a journalist and storyteller. For this, I am profoundly grateful. I am especially thankful to management, editors, producers, and colleagues whose guidance, support, and belief in my work made the journey worthwhile,” he added.

Below is the Facebook post shared by Godwin Asediba.

A grateful family names their second child after Godwin Asediba after his efforts to help their first child.

Family names baby after Godwin Asediba

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian couple named their second child after Godwin Asediba in recognition of the journalist’s effort in helping their first child.

In April 2024, Asediba reported on an incident involving a two-year-old who was severely attacked by a dog that left his backside and excretory organs destroyed.

Asediba’s reporting led to the boy undergoing multiple surgeries to repair the damage, leading the grateful couple to show their gratitude through the naming gesture.

