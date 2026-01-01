Nana Ama McBrown and her ex-husband, Maxwell Mensah, reunited at her mother's 70th birthday celebration

The reunion on January 1, 2025, followed McBrown's confirmation of their amicable divorce two years ago, after 12 years of marriage

A video of McBrown and Maxwell chit-chatting at the birthday party has sparked reactions online

Actress and media personality, Nana Ama McBrown, and her ex-husband, Maxwell Mensah, have been spotted together in a long while.

Nana Ama McBrown and her ex-husband share moments at her mother's 70th birthday party.

The two met at the 70th birthday celebration of McBrown's mother, Cecilia Agyenim Boateng, held in Accra on January 1, 2026.

In a video YEN.com.gh sighted on Instagram, Maxwell Mensah was spotted dressed in all white.

He stood ina queue with other people before McBrown approached him to talk. After interacting with him for a while, she beckoned him to follow her, which he obliged.

It is not known what she called Maxwell for, but the scenario looked like she was taking him away to 'properly serve him.'

Watch the Instagram video of McBrown and Maxwell's encounter below:

Watch another Instagram video of Maxwell at McBrown's mother's birthday below:

Nana Ama McBrown and Maxwell Mensah's divorce

The video of Maxwell Mensah joining Nana Ama McBrown's mother to celebrate her birthday comes just three weeks after the actress announced that their marriage had collapsed about two years ago.

After many months of speculations, McBrown, in an interview with TV presenter Cookie Tee on TV3's 'New Day' morning show, confirmed that their had ended after 12 years.

According to McBrown, her decision to end her marriage was very difficult and necessary for her and her ex-husband.

The Onua Showtime host emphasised that she and her ex-husband agreed to a mutual and amicable split. She clarified that there was no animosity between them.

Nana Ama McBrown and Maxwell Mensah have one daughter together, Baby Maxin.

She praised Maxwell, stating that he never insulted or maltreated her during their 12 years of marriage.

The veteran actress stated that she and Maxwell only argued on one occasion during their trip to Brazil to watch the 2014 World Cup, with her ex-husband later apologising for the incident.

She added that she and her ex-husband had a cordial relationship and were focused on co-parenting their daughter, Maxin Maushi McBrown.

The Instagram video of Nana Ama McBrown announcing her divorce from Maxwell Mawu Mensah is below:

Lutterodt's 2017 prediction about McBrown's divorce surfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Counsellor Lutterodt's 2017 prediction about McBrown's divorce resurfaced after she confirmed it in an interview.

In a video, the counsellor predicted that the age gap between the actress and her ex-husband would not bode well for their marriage.

Counsellor Lutterodt also detailed other reasons why McBrown and Maxwell Mensah were not good for each other.

