Popular actress Nana Ama McBrown has finally confirmed rumours that she’s divorced from her husband, Maxwell Mensah.

The celebrated actress got married to Maxwell Mawuli Mensah in August 2016 after years of dating.

They welcomed a child, Maxine Mawushie Mensah, on February 19, 2019, in Canada.

Over the past few years, rumours have gone rife that she and her husband were divorced.

In August 2023, the rumours spread like wildfire after an Accra-based businessman, Ohene Pharah, claimed that he left his baby mama, Serwaa Prikels, due to an alleged affair with McBrown’s husband.

Despite multiple reports of being divorced, Nana Ama McBrown and Maxwell never officially confirmed their split.

In June 2024, their marital issues went viral once again after Maxwell Mensah, who also managed McBrown, deleted all traces of her from his social media pages.

On several occasions, Nana Ama McBrown cryptically addressed the rumours, but never outrightly stated that her marriage was over.

Nana Ama McBrown confirms divorce

In an interview on TV3’s New Day on December 17, 2025, Nana Ama McBrown finally confirmed the news that had been swirling for years.

The actress recently went on leave from her show, Onua ShowTime, due to her recurring health issues.

According to reports, she is set to make a return to television on December 19.

Ahead of her big return, Nana Ama McBrown spoke with Cookie Tee on TV3 and said that she was divorced but maintained cordial ties with her ex-husband.

“As I speak here, I must say that I'm the most happiest right now. Yes, I've gone through divorce. Yes, I'm divorced. I am. And I'm not ashamed to say, but I did it so beautifully. Me and my husband are cool. We spoke yesterday. We [will] speak today. Look, my darling, I am a happy woman,” she said.

Nana Ama added that their divorce was amicable and they have continued to be best of friends, to the extent that they have maintained their professional relationship that sees him managing some portions of her career.

Nana Ama McBrown speaks about arm surgery

Nana Ama McBrown opened up about her health challenges after taking a hiatus from television.

In a viral video, she said that she recently underwent a fifth arm surgery and assured her fans she would be back on their screens very soon.

The actress broke her arm in a life-threatening car accident with her husband, Maxwell Mensah, on the George Walker Bush Highway in Accra in January 2013 and has since undergone five arm surgeries.

