Highest Eri has broken her silence amid reports of Florence Obinim reporting her to the police for alleged defamation

In a video, the media personality recounted her recent encounter with the singer and addressed criticisms about her new look

Highest Eri's remarks about Florence Obinim have triggered positive reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Controversial entertainment pundit and Kwadwo Sheldon Studios (KSS) presenter, Erica Nana Akua Appiahnimah, popularly known as Highest Eri, has spoken amid reports of being dragged to the police by gospel singer Florence Obinim on Wednesday, January 7, 2026.

On Wednesday, popular Ghanaian TikToker based abroad, Honam Sardine, shared a video of Florence Obinim looking gorgeous as she walked in public with Kumawood actress and TV presenter Nayas 1.

In the caption of the video she shared, the TikToker alleged that the gospel musician was at the Ghana Police Service's headquarters over a case against Highest Eri.

According to Honam Sardine, Florence's case against the KSS presenter pertained to some alleged defamatory comments the latter made about the singer's makeover.

The TikToker failed to share any additional information relating to the case, while Bishop Obinim's wife has yet to address the matter publicly.

Eri speaks amid alleged Florence Obinim case

In a video she shared on her official TikTok page on Thursday, January 8, 2026, Highest Eri recounted the comments she made about Florence's physical transformation on retired radio presenter Akwasi Aboagye's former 'Entertainment Review' show several months ago.

She noted that she recently encountered the gospel singer and was surprised to see that she looked more beautiful and nothing like the polarising look she flaunted on social media.

Highest Eri stated that she conversed with Florence and called on Ghanaians to do proper research and encounter people before making unsavoury comments about them.

The media personality apologised to the veteran musician over her past comments about her physical appearance.

She said:

"Sometimes when we want to say something about people, let us get our facts right. Meet the person one-on-one and speak. I have seen her (Florence Obinim) with my eyes. It is not what someone was saying."

"I also want to say sorry to her if the video I did last year really triggered some part of her or got her angry. I am truly sorry."

Highest Eri also appealed to Florence's critics to consider her private and professional lives and stop attacking her on social media.

The media personality, who recently got into a beef with Shatta Wale over her one-day appointment as Medikal's PRO, noted that the singer was worth protecting from unnecessary public backlash.

She stated that the musician had explained the reason behind her weight loss and encouraged Ghanaians to support her and stream her newly released song, Susu Pre.

Eri's remarks about Florence Obinim stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Sweet GH commented:

"God bless you, sis 🙏. You are speaking wisdom 🥰."

Liizzg1 said:

"Aww, thank you, sis. She is a true woman of God."

Destiny 118 wrote:

"Even if everyone dislikes you, I will still love you, my godmother."

Bishop Obinim defends Florence amid online criticisms

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Bishop Obinim defended Florence amid criticisms from Ghanaians on social media over her looks.

In a video, the popular pastor chided his wife's critics over the unfair smear campaign against her online.

Bishop Obinim also cautioned Ghanaians against involving his marriage in the conversations about Florence Obinim's makeover.

