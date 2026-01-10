Osebo has gifted his children, Princess Akosua and Kwadwo, a brand new BMW after their recent birthdays

A video shared by Osebo's ex-wife to thank him, showed the fashionista explaining the reason for the gift

Social media users reacted, highlighting admiration for Osebo's parenting and family values

Fashion entrepreneur Osebo, known in private life as Richard Brown, has gifted two of his children a brand new car.

Osebo gifts his children with his ex-wife, Afia Mansah, a new BMW car.

Osebo handed over the car, BMW M5 (F10), to the children, days after his daughter, Princess Akosua, celebrated her birthday.

Princess Akosua, the first of Osebo's two children with his ex-wife, Afia Mansah, turned 16 years old on Saturday, January 3, 2025, and was celebrated online by her father.

Exactly one week after her birthday, she and her brother have received the blue-coloured BMW from their dad.

Osebo poses with his daughter, Princess Akosua.

In a Instagram video posted by their mother, Princess Akosua and her brother are seen standing by the car listening to their father.

Osebo noted that the children often distrub him for a car for their movements when they are home and sicne they both celebrated their birthdays not long ago, he was gifting them the BMW.

"This morning, I am giving you this car. Last two monthswas Kwadwo's birthday and last week was Akosua's birthday and since you often worry me about your daily commutes, using my cars, I decided to get you your own.

"If you come from school and want to go anywhere, you ask the driver to take you and leave my cars alone. Take this key, the car is for you and your brother, use it whenever you come home," he said.

He handed over the keys to Princess Akosua before hugging her and her brother.

Sharing the video, Osebo's ex-wife thanked him on behalf of their children and prayed for God's blessings for him.

"Thank you so much for this amazing gift @osibo_the_fashionking …we love you daddy❤️ God richly bless."

Watch the Instagram video of Osebo and his children below:

Before the presentation, Osebo had shared a video of the unlicensed car in which he catwalked beside it at home.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Reactions as Osebo gift his children car

The video of Osebo's car gift to his children has sparked heartwarming reactions. While some hailed him, others asked his ex-wife to consider remarrying him. YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments below.

akuaampoh said:

"Getting money and making your family's life a lot comfortable is the biggest flex ever🔥 This is who you call a man🔥🔥👏."

x_d_bee said:

"It’s sad we can’t even show proper love to our kids emotionally as Africans, I was expecting lots of kisses and affectionate hugs. But it’s all good our culture different 🔥🙌."

iamchrislarry said:

"May God bless us to be good fathers to our children IJN 🙏 ❤️."

mamaafricatv said:

"Please san ware no wai 🙏🏿🙌🏿💜."

