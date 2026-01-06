Medikal Humbles Himself as He Cooks Breakfast for Eazzy in Trending Video
- Ghanaian musician Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly known as Medikal, has flaunted his culinary skills in a viral video
- The Odorgonno Secondary School has shown Ghanaian men how to pamper their partners in a trending TikTok post
- Some social media users have commented on rapper Medikal and his baby mama Eazzy's video on Instagram
Ghanaian musician Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly known as Medikal, recently showcased his culinary talents in a charming TikTok video that has quickly gone viral.
The talented rapper, known for his hit song "Shoulder," demonstrated how to truly pamper one’s partner, offering a glimpse into his affectionate side.
Medikal prepares breakfast for Eazzy
In a viral video, Medikal was seen frying sausages and bacon to prepare a hearty English breakfast for his partner, the renowned singer Eazzy.
He affectionately refers to himself as "husband material," emphasising his commitment to keeping his loved ones happy.
The setting is their luxurious apartment, where Medikal serves Eazzy with flair, even bowing down in a playful manner reminiscent of a waiter, which adds an endearing touch to the scene.
Eazzy, whose full name is Mildred Ansong, expressed her delight by rating him as a skilled chef, gleefully enjoying nearly half of the sumptuous breakfast spread.
The TikTok video is below:
Medikal's bond with his kids
Ghanaian rapper Medikal has maintained a special relationship with his ex-wife, Fella Makafui.
The two have cultivated a beautiful friendship post-divorce, ensuring their daughter has quality time with both parents.
During the recent Christmas festivities, Fella graciously allowed their daughter to spend precious moments with Medikal and his current partner, Eazzy and her newborn baby.
The celebrity children sported adorable Christmas pyjamas, which made for a heartwarming family video that captured the spirit of the holiday season.
The Instagram video of Medikal and his children is below:
Medikal trends after Beyond Kontrol concert
Medikal electrified the crowd at the 2025 December edition of the Beyond Kontrol concert.
The award-winning rapper captivated the audience as he performed his chart-topping hits, drawing enthusiastic cheers from the audience.
Known for his energetic stage presence, Medikal also showcased impressive dance moves that had fans on their feet.
Alongside Medikal, celebrated Dancehall artist Charles Nii Armah and other top performers contributed to the vibrant atmosphere, making the event an unforgettable night for
The Instagram video is below:
Medikal explains why he fired Highest Eri
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about rapper Medikal from Ghana, who has candidly explained the true reasons why Highest Eri was fired 48 hours after starting work.
He claimed that following her hiring, certain behaviours and miscommunications caused conflict within the team.
Following Joy Prime's Facebook post of the footage, other social media users had conflicting opinions.
