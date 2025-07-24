After months of speculations on social media, Medikal has finally broken his silence on his rumoured relationship with Eazzy

In an interview with Andy Dosty, the award-winning rapper also discussed the possibility of a second marriage

Medikal's response to the dating rumours triggered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians on social media

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly known as Medikal, has finally confirmed dating rumours with his colleague, Eazzy.

In an interview with renowned media personality Andy Dosty on Thursday, July 24, 2025 admitted that he and the former Lynx Entertainment signee were in a romantic relationship when he was asked to address the rumours.

He said:

"Eazzy, First Lady? That is my woman. That is my baby."

Medikal also shared that he was interested in tying the knot for a second time after his first marriage with actress Fella Makafui failed in 2024. He hinted that a potential wedding with Eazzy could happen very soon.

When asked by Andy Dosty why he had yet to collaborate on a song with Eazzy like he did in the past with his exes Fella and Sister Deborah, the rapper noted that he was not interested in doing something similar with his current girlfriend.

The former AMG Business record label signee also dismissed the notion that he was not interested in pursuing a relationship with people outside the entertainment industry.

Medikal stated that he has had relationships with women outside the industry and that his private life gets media attention due to the popularity of his partners in the social circles.

The Shoulder hitmaker also recounted how he and Eazzy's relationship began, stating that he showed his interest by messaging her in her DM on Instagram.

Medikal's divorce and relationship with Eazzy

Medikal and Eazzy began secretly dating months after the rapper and his ex-wife, Fella Makafui, announced their separation.

The La Hustle hitmaker and his former spouse were a married couple for four years and welcomed a daughter, Island Frimpong, during the short union.

Medikal and Eazzy have previously denied rumours of their relationship despite getting cosy with each other on several occasions in public.

On Sunday, May 11, 2025, the award-winning rapper ignored his ex-wife, Fella Makafui, and celebrated his girlfriend, Eazzy, on Mother's Day.

The video of Medikal confirming dating rumours with Eazzy is below:

Reactions to Medikal confirming Eazzy dating rumours

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

afua_benyinwa_sey commented:

"I know Fella is happy she doesn't have to deal with him anymore."

hajia_bhim_ wrote:

"I support their relationship with a bag of cement 🙌. I love them. ❤️."

coachappara said:

"Medikal had a list of dating the female celebrities, and he is on track step by step."

paa_qe5i_iguodala commented:

"Life goes on. Regardless, everybody is gonna be fine last last."

Eazzy flaunts ring during hangout with Medikal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Eazzy flaunted a ring during a public hangout with rapper Medikal.

In a video, the former Lynx Entertainment was all smiles as she and her boyfriend jammed to music inside a luxurious vehicle.

The footage of Eazzy flaunting her ring sparked rumours of a possible marriage between her and Medikal.

