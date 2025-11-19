Medikal, in a social media post, flaunted his son Space Frimpong's face for the first time weeks after welcoming him with Eazzy

The rapper showed moments he spent taking care of his new child after he and Eazzy were discharged from the hospital

The footage showing Medikal's son's full identity triggered many positive reactions from many fans on social media

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly known as Medikal, has shared he and Eazzy's son, Space Frimpong's full identity for the first time after his birth.

Rapper Medikal shares his son Space Frimpong's full identity for the first time after his birth.

On October 17, 2025, rumours of Eazzy's pregnancy emerged after a photo of the singer showing off her big baby bump while posing for photos beside a black Range Rover surfaced on social media.

The Wengeze hit-maker confirmed the rumours as she took to her Instagram page to share multiple photos of herself showing off her growing belly while looking gorgeous in a white lace dress inside a luxurious house.

One of the photos showed Eazzy and her partner, Medikal, beaming with smiles during the pregnancy announcement.

Later in the day, the rapper announced the arrival of the new baby boy named Space Frimpong, who shared the same birthday as the former AMG Business signee's best friend, Shatta Wale.

Photos showed him holding the newly born baby in his arms hours after Eazzy delivered him at the hospital.

Medikal shares Space Frimpong's identity

In a video he shared on his official Instagram page on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, Medikal flaunted his son, Space Frimpong's full face, as he slept on his bed at home. The baby looked adorable as the rapper filmed him in his room.

The rapper beamed with excitement as he held his son while sitting on the bed and fed him with food inside a feeding bottle.

Another scene showed Eazzy filming Medikal sleeping on their bed with his baby in the middle of the night.

The Instagram video of Medikal showing off his son Space Frimpong's full face for the first time after his birth is below:

Medikal displays his fatherly duties

In a TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh, Medikal was spotted holding his adorable son, Space, in his arms as he sang a lullaby to get him to sleep.

The Shoulder hitmaker beamed with excitement as he carried out his fatherly duties while Eazzy filmed the heartwarming moment with her smartphone from inside their plush living room.

Heavily pregnant Eazzy and rapper Medikal are expecting their first child together after he divorced Fella Makafui.

Rapper Medikal moved to several areas inside the room as he danced and showed love to his second child.

The TikTok video of rapper Medikal displaying his fatherly duties with his new baby, Space Frimpong, is below:

Reactions to Medikal flaunting his son's face

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Rhootehye_gap commented:

"Topper Top for a reason ❤️."

Lamptey3057 said:

"We soak this baby Space Kofi Frimpong’s soul, spirit, and body, in the precious blood of our Lord Jesus Christ 🙏🙌🏼."

Kwamexkay wrote:

"This one dier no DNA o."

Kyeremaaaa remarked:

"He has Island's beautiful eyes too❤️."

Eazzy appears publicly after welcoming baby

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Eazzy appeared publicly for the first time after welcoming her baby, Space with Medikal.

In a viral video, the former Lynx Entertainment signee showed off her figure as she bonded with her child inside her plush room.

Eazzy's public appearance after welcoming Space triggered many reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

