Malik Basintale's wife, Tenny Salih Young, has shared a celebratory photo with her husband on his birthday

The photo showed the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) CEO in a loved-up pose with his pretty wife

Basintale's birthday photo came weeks after he dismissed stroke rumours amid speculation about his health and whereabouts

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Tenny Salih Young, the wife of Youth Employment Agency (YEA) CEO Malik Basintale, has shared a new loved-up photo with her husband.

YEA CEO Malik Basintale's wife, Tenny Salih Young, celebrates his birthday on January 4, 2026. Photo source: @malikbasintale, @salihbassie

Source: Instagram

The photo shared on her Instagram stories was in celebration of the YEA CEO's birthday. Basintale turned a year older on Sunday, January 4, 2025.

In the photo, Basintale wore a beige shirt while his wife glowed in a yellow dress. They stood in a room with a plush and modern interior and beautiful lighting.

Before them was a table with a variety of foods, including cakes and desserts. From the setting, it appeared to be a home celebration for the couple.

See the photo below:

YEA CEO Malik Basintale and his wife, Tenny Salih Young, are in a celebratory mood. Photo source: @salihbassie

Source: Instagram

The exact date this photo of Basintale was taken, and its location are unknown. However, it comes after weeks of speculation regarding his health and whereabouts.

Abronye fuels Malik Basintale stroke rumours

In the middle of November 2025, some X accounts associated with the opposition party had started sharing posts suggesting that he had suffered a stroke and had been flown to the UK.

Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, aka Abronye DC, deepened the rumours claiming that Basintale was sick and was receiving treatment abroad.

Speaking on The Evidence Show on his Ohia TV on Facebook, Abronye stated that Basintale had not been feeling well for about one month now and had been flown to the UK.

He noted that even though Malik Basintale belonged to a different political party, he would not jubilate about him not feeling well and prayed for his recovery.

Watch Abronye's Basintale video below:

Malik Basintale laughs off stroke rumours

About 48 hours after Abronye's video, Malik Basintale shared a post on Facebook denying the rumours. He described the rumours as false news, stating that he was neither down with a stroke nor in the UK for treatment.

The YEA CEO later appeared in a new video with the Volta Regional YEA Director, Daniel Hamenu, teasing those spreading the rumours that he had suffered a stroke and having a good laugh.

With his hand wrapped around Hamenu, who is also known as Chica, Basintale pointed to him and said:

"So I'm with Chica here in the UK [Ghana UK], down with stroke."

The TikTok video of Basintale and Hamenu is below:

While he stood on his feet looking hale and hearty, his non-appearance in public for a long while still gives room to doubts about his welfare.

Malik Basintale's friends react to stroke rumours

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that two of Malik Basintale's friends had also denied rumours that he had been taken ill and was receiving treatment abroad

Amid the claims and rising concern for his health, the two associates emphatically stated that the YEA CEO was not sick despite the widespread claims.

Source: YEN.com.gh