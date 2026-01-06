Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Bishop Obinim Defends His Wife Amid Online Backlash: "Don't Bring My Marriage Into This"
by  Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah
3 min read
  • Bishop Obinim has warned critics to stop ridiculing his 21-year-old marriage to gospel singer Florence Obinim
  • The renowned televangelist said he was unperturbed by the endless criticisms about him before mounting a spirited defence of his wife
  • However, he warned that any further criticism about his marriage would land his detractors in serious trouble

Ghanaian televangelist Bishop Daniel Obinim has weighed in on the growing frenzy surrounding his wife, Florence Obinim and their marriage.

Florence Obinim, Florence Obinim makeover, Florence Obinim new look, Florence Obinim cosmetic procedure, Florence Obinim gospel
Bishop Daniel Obinim of International Godsway Church warns critics to stop ridiculing his marriage to Florence Obinim. Photo source: BishopDanielObinim
Source: Facebook

In a TikTok video shared on September 29, 2025, Bishop Obinim established that the smear campaign against his wife was unfair.

His video comes after Florence Obinim's recent public appearance at the funeral of highlife singer Dada KD.

Florence Obinim's current look garnered significant traction online as fans speculated that her marriage was taking a toll on her.

Viral Ghanaian seer, Karma President, even prophesied that Florence Obinim's marriage was near its end.

Bishop Obinim chides his wife's detractors

According to Bishop Obinim, his 21-year-old marriage with Florence was as strong as ever, contrary to fast-spreading rumours.

Obinim said he was unperturbed if people ridicule his wife's looks and criticise her mistakes; however, he would not tolerate any more slander about their marriage.

"Leave our marriage alone. We've been married for 21 years, going on 22, with three children. We have all the happiness we need."
Karma President, Bishop Daniel Obinim, Florence Obinim, Doom prophecy, Florence Obinim's husband, Ghana
Bishop Daniel Obinim and his wife, Florence, a renowned Ghanaian gospel singer. Photo source: BishopObinimMinistries
Source: Facebook

I have never cheated on my wife after 2017 - Obinim

While speaking about his wife's ordeal, Obinim noted that his past scandals had brought disrepute to him and his wife.

Obinim, the founder of International Godsway Church, admitted that he once cheated on his wife, but they've put their past behind them, and their love is now growing stronger.

"From 2017 till now, I have never cheated on my wife. I don't have a girlfriend. My church members know I fell from grace and have now been restored," Bishop Obinim said.

"Florence Obinim is precious to me. I love her and all she does is mind her business," the televangelist emphasised.

Reactions to Obinim's warning to critics

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from social media users.

Adomoo said:

"He's talking from experience. Your mistake is your own enemy. Only the wise will understand."

Thickplantmum🌿shared:

"Papa you owe no one an explanation okay. Let them talk ❤️❤️❤️❤."

akosua_Goodheart shared:

"Why do people get excited over someone else’s downfall? Let’s do better.🙄"

Priscilla FoodStuffs trading commented:

"I love you Maa Florence Obinim❤❤❤."

PpaulDe214 added:

"This is a power move! This is what Lumba should’ve done for Akosua Serwaa. Real men defend their wives. Total respect!"

Florence Obinim attends Bishop Obinim's birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Florence Obinim had been seen at her husband Daniel Obinim's birthday.

The gospel musician came together with her three kids, Gifted, Collins, and Angel.

A viral video captured Bishop Daniel Obinim in an excited mood as he picked up his wife and children from the airport in one of his luxurious vehicles.

Source: YEN.com.gh

