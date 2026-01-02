Akosua Serwaa has made a rare public appearance in Germany weeks after Daddy Lumba's burial service in Ghana

In a video, the late highlife musician's first widow spent time with some female associates and appeared to be having a good time while ushering in the new year

Akosua Serwaa's public appearance with her female fans has stirred positive reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Akosua Serwaa, the first wife of the late musician Daddy Lumba, has been spotted at her residence in Germany with fans weeks after her husband's burial in Kumasi on Saturday, December 13, 2025.

Daddy Lumba's first widow, Akosua Serwaa, spends New Year's Day with fans at her residence in Germany on January 1, 2026. Photo source: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, @obaagifty_gee/TikTok

Daddy Lumba's family has been involved in a publicised dispute since his demise at 60 on July 26, 2025, and the one-week observance, which was also held on Saturday, August 30.

Amid the confusion, the late musician's first wife, Akosua Serwaa, filed a lawsuit against her husband's family head, Kofi Owusu, and his Ghana-based wife, Odo Broni.

In her lawsuit, she asked the court to declare her the only legal surviving spouse of Daddy Lumba and also bar his second wife, known privately as Priscilla Ofori, from being declared the deceased's wife.

After about a month of proceedings, the Kumasi High Court declined to name Akosua Serwaa the sole legal wife of the late highlife legend, as she had sought.

Why was Akosua Serwaa's case dismissed?

The judge, Justice Dorinda Smith, is reported to have ruled that Akosua Serwaa could not prove that she was Daddy Lumba’s sole legal wife, while Odo Broni was able to prove that she was married traditionally.

According to reports, the judge was not convinced by the marriage certificate presented by Serwaa to support her claims of marrying under the Ordinance with Lumba in Germany.

The judge further directed that the Germany-based Serwaa and Odo Broni be recognised as the spouses of Daddy Lumba and be allowed to perform the widowhood rites.

The court's decision did not satisfy the late musician's first widow, who has since filed an appeal at the Court of Appeal in Ghana.

Akosua Serwaa, just like some immediate members of her late husband's family, also failed to attend Daddy Lumba's funeral service on Saturday, December 13, 2025, despite her three children showing up.

Akosua hangs out with fans in Germany

In a viral video shared on Thursday, January 1, 2026, TikToker Obaa Gifty and another female associate visited Akosua Serwaa at her residence in Germany on New Year's Day.

The late Daddy Lumba's first wife expressed different emotions in her all-black mourning outfit as she posed for photos with the TikToker inside her living room.

Afia Schwarzenegger shares the alleged cause of Daddy Lumba's death and the location of his burial site. Photo source: DADDY LUMBA, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa

Obaa Gifty's associate later joined the pair for a group photo as they sympathised with her over the loss of her husband and the ongoing family dispute.

The TikTok video of Akosua Serwaa spending New Year's Day with fans at her residence in Germany is below:

Akosua Serwaa's appearance with fans stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Cook_with_harmony commented:

"Eii, when you see her face, you can see that she has cried paa o. Eii 😭😭😭."

Baby Yaa said:

"Her Excellency Akosua Serwaa. Team Akosua Serwaa all the way."

AraNaa wrote:

"You can’t even see her eyes well. El-Roi, please restore this woman and let her smile again!! I know you will do it for her."

Akosua Serwaa shares Christmas message to Ghanaians

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Akosua Serwaa shared a message to Ghanaians during the Christmas festivities in December 2025.

In a video, the late Daddy Lumba's first widow thanked her supporters as a sympathiser visited her home in Germany.

Akosua Serwaa's Christmas message to Ghanaians triggered positive reactions from social media users.

