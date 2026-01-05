Owusu-Bempah Jabs Akufo-Addo In Recent Cheeky Remarks, Lavishes Praise On Mahama

Rev Isaac Owusu-Bempah has praised President John Dramani Mahama via a sermon for his perceived humility

Owusu-Bempah has stressed the importance of praying for the president as he begins the second year of his second administration

Part of the preacher's comments was a subtle criticism of former President Nana Akufo-Addo's perceived arrogance

The founder and leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministries, Rev Isaac Owusu-Bempah, lavished praise on President John Mahama while speaking to his congregation on January 4, 2025.

His comments also carried a subtle criticism of perceived arrogance on the part of former President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Owusu-Bempah, seen in a video on X, said that he would continue to pray for Mahama so that he can continue the good works he has started, which every Ghanaian can attest to.

He believes Mahama is humble and cited it as a desirable attribute. He recalled the president sitting with a congregation during a 2025 watchnight service.

"He went to church, and when he got there, there was a presidential seat reserved for the seat he and his wife were supposed to sit on. But when he went there, he didn't go and sit on that chair. He didn't sit in the midst of the elders or pastors."

In his criticism of Akufo-Addo, Owusu-Bempah continued without naming him:

"This is what we call humility. He does not make himself or think of himself more highly than he ought to. He wouldn't say to you, 'stand on your feet before you greet me'."

Owusu-Bempah's previous praise of Mahama

The preacher recently said the present economic stability is evidence of God's blessings on the nation through President John Mahama.

During his church's 2025 Christmas celebration he noted macroeconomic indicators like improved forex rates.

Owusu-Bempah feels many citizens celebrated the festive season with ease because of the economic stability.

He said many Ghanaians were able to enjoy the Christmas season better than in previous years, under the previous administration.

How did Ghana's economy perform in 2025?

Ghana is coming off a 2025 in which it recorded overwhelmingly positive macroeconomic indicators across the board.

After inheriting an economy weighed down by inflation above 23%, interest rates north of 30%, and a sharply depreciating cedi, the Mahama administration entered 2026.

Inflation stands at 6.3% as of November 2025, the lowest since February 2019. Treasury bill rates plunged from over 30% at end-2024 to about 11% in 2025.

For the first time in decades, the cedi recorded an annual appreciation against all major currencies, including 40.7% against the US dollar.

Trade balance posted a surplus of US$8.5 billion by the end of October 2025, up from US$2.8 billion a year earlier.

Source: YEN.com.gh