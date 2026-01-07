Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has gone viral after she flaunted an expensive Cartier Santos watch on Instagram

The fashion influencer looked flawless in a trendy dress as she stepped out for a solo date in the New Year

Some social media users have commented on Fella Makafui's viral video, which she posted on Instagram and TikTok

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has added a luxurious new piece to her jewellery collection in 2026.

The ex-wife of Ghanaian rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly known as Medikal, exuded confidence in a viral video.

Fella Makafui shows off her Cartier Santos watch on Instagram. Photo credit: @fellamakafui.

Fella Makafui flaunts $8,600 Cartier Santos

YOLO star Fella Makafui continues to inspire the youth to work hard and live a lavish lifestyle.

The award-winning beauty entrepreneur treated herself to a new Cartier Santos watch, which ranges from $5,000 to $50,000, depending on the model and material used.

Fella Makafui looks breathtaking in stylish gowns for her viral photoshoot in 2025. Photo credit: @fellamakafui.

Island Frimpong’s gorgeous mother glowed in a draped-neckline, silky dress that highlighted her curves. Fella Makafui looked youthful with heavy makeup and a long, coiled centre-parted hairstyle in the selfie video.

The Instagram video Fella Makafui is below:

Fella Makafui slays in sleeveless dress

Fella Makafui has proven that she is unpredictable when it comes to high fashion. She has mastered the art of street style but never disappoints when she wants to slay like a corporate woman.

The young CEO was photographed in a sleeveless pleated dress, which she styled with a red Chanel bag.

The style influencer wore long, side-parted curly hair and flawless skin-tone makeup to enhance her facial features.

Fella Makafui modelled elegant high heels with a cute padlock detail, which has become a favourite among many female celebrities.

The Instagram video of Fella Makafui is below:

Fella Makafui's daughter spends Christmas with Medikal

Ghanaian rapper Medikal and his former wife, actress Fella Makafui, have earned admiration for their strong bond after their divorce.

During the 2025 Christmas holidays, the CEO of Simply Snatched, Fella Makafui, allowed their lovely daughter to spend quality time with her father and his new partner.

A heartwarming video from the festive season showed the celebrity kids dressed in matching Christmas pyjamas, melting the hearts of fans who praised the family for prioritising love and co-parenting.

The Instagram video of Medikal and his children is below:

Who is Fella Makafui?

Famous Ghanaian actress, businesswoman, and social media influencer Fella Makafui gained notoriety for playing Serwaa in the hit TV show YOLO.

In addition to being an actress, she is the CEO of the popular cosmetics and beauty company Simply Snatched.

Fella is a role model for many young women because of her elegance, confidence, and financial acumen. In addition, she is a loving mother who frequently shares private moments with her followers.

Fella Makafui, who is well-known for her fearless demeanour, is still successful in both entertainment and business.

The Instagram photos are below:

Medikal flaunts culinary skills on TikTok

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on award-winning Ghanaian rapper Medikal, who prepared breakfast for his baby mama.

Renowned singer Mildred Ansong, popularly known as Eazzy, was thrilled as she enjoyed the meal.

Social media users praised Medikal in the viral TikTok video, where he bowed and served Space Frimpong’s mom in a charming display of affection.

