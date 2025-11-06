Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has gone viral with her two-piece black ensemble at a star-studded event

The 30-year-old stole the spotlight with her expensive designer bag, which has sparked conversation online

Ghanaian musician S3fa and international model Victoria Lebene have commented on Fella Makafui's look

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has consistently inspired her fans with her bold fashion choices, and her recent appearance at a public event was no exception.

The former wife of rapper Medikal, Fella, drew significant attention as a special guest at the launch of the Rambell Ghana World Cup Bonanza with her black ensemble.

Fella Makafui looks classy in a two-piece black ensemble at an event. Photo credit: @fellamakafui.

Fella Makafui rocks long-sleeved shirt and pants

Fella Makafui has sparked debate online as she opted for an all-black two-piece outfit that exuded elegance and a touch of edginess.

She wore an oversized long-sleeved black shirt, expertly styled with a black tie, which raised eyebrows at the event.

Fella completed her ensemble with tailored, form-fitting black pants that accentuated her figure.

The style influencer donned striking black high heels adorned with red buttons, which perfectly complemented her chic Chanel bag.

Fella Makafui's look before she became a serial entrepreneur. Photo credit: @fellamakafui.

She boldly stood out in a short, natural hairstyle that framed her face beautifully and matched her look.

The beauty entrepreneur wore heavy makeup from her own makeup collection, which highlighted her features and added to her glamorous appearance.

Ghanaians comment on Fella Makafui's look

Some social media users have commented on Fella Makafui's elegant two-piece ensemble on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

agnes.gyeabour stated:

"Queen of Queens 👸 👸 ✨️ 😍 💖."

itzewurabhenamercililian stated:

"Omp3 wei na wo p3 d3n ???🔥🔥🔥🔥."

adwoa_shil complimented Fella:

"Biggest for a reason ❤️😍."

Kwaku stated:

"Things are getting better."

biggest_abenaa stated:

"Big mamaaaa❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

jayaluxecollections stated:

"Happy new month 😍."

jennifer.jenny commented:

"These are expensive, these are red bottoms, these are bloody shoes… hit the store, I can get them both in Cardi B voice 👏👏👏."

the_prettyboy12 reacted:

"My boss lady ❤️🔥🔥."

Fella Makafui celebrates her 30th birthday

For her much-anticipated 30th birthday celebration, Fella Makafui made fashion statements that showcased her vibrant personality.

She looked like a goddess in a breathtaking pink long-sleeved gown featuring intricate beading patterns for her special birthday shoot.

To elevate her birthday look, she accessorised her classy look with striking pink petal-designed earrings.

Fella Makafui rocks a glittering golden gown

Fella Makafui showcased her love for fashion in an exquisite gold glittering gown that captivated her audience.

Designed by a talented fashion designer, the gown featured gold sequins and was expertly designed with cowries that not only caught the light but also highlighted her curves.

Her hairstyling for the shoot was equally impressive; she wore a long frontal lace hairstyle that cascaded down her shoulders, exuding elegance.

