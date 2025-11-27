Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has flaunted her daughter, Island Frimpong's lavish lifestyle on Instagram

The young influencer looked overjoyed as she went for a spa session at her mom's spa and health company

Some social media users have commented on the viral as Island Frimpong shared her honest review in a viral video

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui’s daughter, Island Frimpong, has redefined lavish living with a new video that has gone viral online.

The 5-year-old influencer looked elegant as she arrived for a spa session in Accra, dressed in a stylish letter-print jersey shirt and a black balloon skirt.

Fella Makafui and Medikal daughter, Island Frimpong gives her review after a spa session. Photo credit: @islandfrimpong.

Island Frimpong enjoys spa session in Accra

In the heartwarming video, Island Frimpong appeared relaxed as a masseuse applied oil to her body.

The young fashion icon subtly encouraged other celebrity parents to pamper their children with such luxurious treatments.

Fella Makafui, who recorded the session, shared the moment to give fans a glimpse into her daughter’s lifestyle and their mother-daughter bond.

The Instagram video of Island Frimpong enjoying her spa session is below:

Ghanaians react to Island Frimpong's spa video

Some social media users have applauded Fella Makafui for giving her daughter, Island Frimpong, an affluent lifestyle. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

monagucciofficial stated:

"😂❤️ ma Baby Island calling…a whole grandma like me “HI GUYS..”!! she’s a big girl now."

asantebabe stated:

"Awww my babe island, she's soo cute 😍 and smart just like her mom."

mykcute.trends stated:

"Please as the PR of her team we demand the contract and the payments for this particular ad 👏👏👏😂."

tresorbelleldn stated:

"The boss as arrived 😍😍❤️❤️."

Fella Makafui wows fans during her first interview session in a viral video. Photo credit: @islandfrimpong.

Island Frimpong shoots her first food commercial

The young influencer won many hearts after featuring in her first food commercial.

In the video, she is seen enjoying a steaming bowl of spicy noodles one of China's popular dishes.

Island, a pupil at Yvonne Nelson’s International School, confidently shared her opinion on the meal’s taste and texture, engaging her fans with her bubbly personality.

She completed the moment with a sip of fruit juice, showcasing her classy lifestyle.

The Instagram video of Island Frimpong enjoying a bowl of noodles is below:

Island Frimpong meets Chief Imam

Island Frimpong recently accompanied her father, award-winning rapper Medikal (Samuel Adu Frimpong), on a visit to meet the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu.

The superstar and his team paid a courtesy call at the respected religious leader’s residence to seek blessings ahead of the BYK concert.

Island stole the spotlight at the meeting with her elegant outfit and hairstyle.

The X video of Ghanaian rapper Medikal and Island Frimpong is below:

Fella Makafui misses out on YEN Awards

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Fella Makafui was nominated in the YEN Entertainment Awards in the Most Stylish Female Celebrity category.

Despite the buzz, the YOLO star and socialite Nana Akua Addo lost the title to Ghanaian actress and media icon Nana Ama McBrown.

Some social media users reacted to the Instagram post which YEN.com.gh shared online.

