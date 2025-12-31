A viral video showed Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II bonding with his son in a traditional Asante compound

The king humorously explained the use of a local pit latrine, known as an “11:11 toilet,” to his son

Ghanaians praised the moment online, describing it as a rare display of humility and cultural education

A video capturing a rare, informal moment between the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and his youngest son, Oheneba Kwame Kyeretwie, has sparked reactions on social media.

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II shows his youngest son, Oheneba Kwame Kyeretwie, a local pit latrine while educating him on traditional hygiene. Photo credit: Asantehene, Kwame Kyeretwie (X)

The video, spotted by YEN.com.gh, showed the revered monarch sharing a piece of Asante heritage in a humble setting.

The short clip showed the King, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, giving his son a tour of a traditional compound, believed to be in the historic town of Juaben.

Asantehene shows son a local pit latrine

The highlight of the clip, which has charmed Ghanaians online, was the moment the Asantehene led his son to inspect a simple pit latrine, humorously referred to in local parlance as an "11:11 toilet."

The term "11:11" is Ghanaian slang for the two wooden planks placed over the pit, which resemble the time on a digital clock.

In the video, the King, distinguished in a blazer, was seen pointing to the rustic structure and explaining its use to his son, Oheneba Kwame Kyeretwie, while members of their entourage shared a laugh.

The moment shared on X was celebrated as a powerful display of humility and a father's dedication to educating his child about his roots.

See the X video below:

Reactions to Asantehene educating son on pit latrines

Ghanaians have warmly received the video on social media, praising the Asantehene for his down-to-earth nature and for taking the time to ensure his son understands the simpler aspects of the culture he will one day help lead.

Some of the comments are below.

@EMAGTaylor said:

"Excuse my language, but poop is poop no matter where it drops. Our Asante ancestors clearly understood that. The mighty Otumfuo is educating the new generation on how serious business was carried out by any means necessary!"

@Bennett_Nkay wrote:

"This be the toilet we take start life. My Nokia 3310 bi fall inside before."

@Khweku_Seth commented:

"Rich man's son. He said herhh. He has not seen or experienced it before. We can’t all be the same ampa. Someone somewhere is using one now sef. 😂😂🤭"

@DrebinSima stated:

"For those who don't know, bending that way is scientifically proven as the best way to ease oneself. The modern-day style is causing so much harm to the human body."

@ennin_claude commented:

"Some people never see this buh if we talk one dem go talk one tarzin 😆 See the guy ein face; he surprise waaa. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣"

Otumfuo’s son, Nana Kwame Kyeretwie bonds with his father. Photo source: @Manhyia Palace and events/facebook

