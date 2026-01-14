The paramount chief of Paakoso has issued a stern ultimatum to the head of the late Daddy Lumba's family, entailing a request for the musician's remains.

This came in the wake of a private meeting held by the chief and several members of Daddy Lumba's family, including Akosua Serwaa, who had recently returned to Ghana after her husband's funeral.

Paakoso Chief says Daddy Lumba's Abusuapanin should provide his body for another funeral in March 2026. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

Source: Facebook

The chief, alongside his kinsmen and the late Charles Kwadwo Fosuh's first wife, Akosua Serwaa, has announced their intentions to plan a second funeral service.

In a widely circulated video, a spokesperson representing the traditional leader explicitly called upon Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu to release Daddy Lumba's body in anticipation of the final funeral rites that are scheduled for March 2026.

Among those present in the video were Akosua Serwaa Fosuh, Paa Shee, and Ernestina Fosuh's son, who voiced their support for this initiative.

The Instagram video is below:

Eddie Nartey blasts Akosua Serwaa

Award-winning actor Eddie Nartey has weighed in on the unfolding situation involving Daddy Lumba's death and the subsequent funeral arrangements.

He provoked thought and dialogue among his followers by questioning whether Akosua Serwaa, as the legal wife of the late musical icon, needed a formal invitation to lay her husband to rest.

This video has ignited a string of conversations online, with many individuals delving into the cultural and traditional practices surrounding widowhood rites and funerals among various ethnic groups in Ghana.

The Instagram video is below:

Akosua Serwaa trends with her fashion sense

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Akosua Serwaa, who was seen sporting made-in-Ghana sandals at her late husband’s residence.

The mother of three looked visibly distressed following the loss, appearing without makeup and opting for a simple, understated look in the presence of business mogul Kennedy Agyapong.

Her poignant presence has captured the attention of many on social media, particularly highlighting the emotional toll of her husband's passing.

Source: YEN.com.gh