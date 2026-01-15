Kofi Mensah Abrampa, a young Ghanaian man from Manso Dominase, has created a card game using images of the Asantehene and other revered Ashantis

The young man presented and unveiled the card games to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II during the first Awukudae of the year 2026

Social media users who saw the innovative spa praised the young man, while others asked when the Asante spa would be on the market for purchase

A young Ghanaian man, Kofi Mensah Abrampa, has created an Asante card game popularly known as spa and presented it to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The 'Asante spa' has images of Otumfuo Osei Tutu, the Asantehemaa, Komfo Anokye, revered Asante leaders and other great personalities of Asanteman. It also has Asante emblems and the Adinkra symbols on some of the cards.

Each element on a card tells a story about the Asante people and their culture.

Young Kofi Mensah Abrampa presented and unveiled the Asante spa to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II during the first Awukudae of the year.

The one he presented to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was in a wooden case. He opened it and showed the Asantehene the Asante Spa. Other chiefs and subjects who sat close to Otumfuo also got a glimpse of the Asante spa.

Each card tells the story of the Asante culture while players enjoy the game.

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to Kofi Mensah's Asante Spa

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @Asante_nation on X.

Some praised Kofi Mensah Abrampa for his innovation, while others asked where to purchase it from. Others also asked for improvement in traditional games like Oware.

Read them below:

@AwuduVyrus said:

"This is a game changer 🦅."

@opinions_tech wrote:

"Great innovation."

@oppong_tabi said:

"What about our own games? The oware and more. We should encourage the playing of these games."

@Truth_nyamedoba wrote:

"I’m happy for you, stranger."

@CryptoTricksTwi said:

"He for sell am nationwide to all stores, he go get money waaaaa."

@Bennett5051 wrote:

"Where can I get some to buy? This is great."

@iam_asante1 said:

"This is a good move. Congrats to him."

@KofiIzzy wrote:

"Soar higher, man🔥🔥."

@dufie_bookland said:

"Promoting Asante is in our blood ❤️❤️❤️👏👏👏 We are proud of you champ 🏆."

