Wesley Kesse Becomes a Trashman After Moving to the US
- Ghanaian TikToker Wesley Kesse has shared the strict home rules after he moved to the United States of America in a viral video
- He looked dapper in a matching two-piece outfit, which he styled with a black designer hat to take out the trash
- Ghanaian style icon Nana Akua Addo and other influencers have commented on Wesley Kesse's post on Instagram
Ghanaian TikToker and fashionista Wesley Kesse has opened up about the strict rules and responsibilities he now faces after relocating to the United States.
The stylish content creator lamented about doing house chores abroad, despite being his own boss back in Ghana.
Wesley Kesse becomes "garbage man" in the US
YEN Entertainment Awards Most Stylish Male nominee Wesley Kesse revealed that his parents do not acknowledge his celebrity status in their home.
According to him, his loving and caring father has assigned him the duty of taking out the household rubbish.
He shared his frustration about having to chase the garbage van early in the morning while dressed in his stylish and expensive outfits.
Wesley looked dapper in a black leather jacket styled with a brown long-sleeve top and matching trousers, topped off with a knitted hat.
The Instagram video of Wesley Kesse in the United States of America is below:
Reactions as Wesley Kesse become trashman in US
Ghanaian comedian Funny Face and other celebrities have commented on Wesley Kesse post about taking out trash after he moved to the United States of America to live with his parents. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
therealfunnyface stated:
"A star in Ghana ! A borla man in America 😁✌️ Shine on King 👑 @wesleykesse."
sandraawukubekoe stated:
"Borla baako kasa bebreeee 😂😂😂."
alhaji.theozzy stated:
Masa go and throw the bola waiiiii😂
tatascaritas commented:
"Listen its a headache😂 yet i look forward to it. Me dier me daho ti fie 😆🤭."
_mrmiles_ stated:
"This one de3 in daddy’s house I’m nothing!!! But in my house I’m a king!!!!😂😂😂."
alhaji.theozzy stated:
"Also this borla momone no Dey inside ooo😂😂😂."
Wesley Kesse laments early mornings in US
The Ghanaian TikToker also spoke about his new routine, waking up early to head to work since moving to the US.
The food entrepreneur compared it to his life in Ghana, where he was his own boss and had full control of his schedule.
Wesley Kesse posted a vlog documenting his first day at the office and the tasks he was assigned to perform.
The Instagram video is below:
Wesley Kesse gets nominated for 2025 YEN Awards
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Wesley Kesse was nominated for the Most Stylish Male Celebrity award at the 2025 YEN Awards but missed out on the coveted title.
The category was highly competitive, with nominees such as Stonebwoy, Osebo, KMJ, and other well-known fashion-forward male celebrities.
After the winner was announced on YEN.com.gh’s official Instagram page, the post quickly went viral, sparking mixed reactions from fans.
