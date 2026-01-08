Award-winning Ghanaian musician Wendy Shay’s goddaughter, Tracy Shay, made a bold career move in January 2026.

The first protégé of the Uber Driver hitmaker rose to fame in 2025 after her dancing videos went viral on TikTok.

Ghanaians Blast Tracy Shay for Performing Wendy Shay’s Songs Without Permission at a Concert

Tracy Shay performs at Sista Afia’s concert

Wendy Shay’s goddaughter, Tracy Shay, was among the performers at Ghanaian singer Sista Afia’s concert, which was held in Koforidua.

The young dancer allegedly graced the event without informing her mentor, who had vowed to support her until she completed tertiary education.

Tracy Shay performed several of the choreographed routines she had rehearsed with Wendy Shay, but this time alone on the big stage.

According to some TikTok users, she addressed the crowd in a tone many described as disrespectful, as if they were her classmates.

She looked elegant in a white, long-sleeved hoodie-style short dress and rocked a beautiful braided hairstyle.

Wendy Shay blasts Tracy Shay’s mother

Award-winning Ghanaian musician Wendy Shay has expressed frustration over the difficulties of mentoring someone else’s child in a viral post.

Wendy Asiamah Addo alleged that Tracy Shay’s mother often interfered in the decisions she made to help build Tracy’s career.

Tracy Shay’s TikTok account was recently verified after appearing in several videos with Wendy Shay.

Wendy Shay apologises to fans on Tracy's behalf

Ghanaian musician Wendy Shay has apologised to Ghanaians who were offended by Tracy Shay's presentation at Sister Afia's concert.

She stated that her goddaughter's parents didn't even inform Jeje hitmaker before her debut performance at the event.

Wendy Shay highlighted that Trendy Shay would definitely become the star she is meant to be if her parents align with all the decisions she makes.

Poasong Abone Daraan commented:

"You gain my respect every day. I used not to like u at all but honestly, I am seeing a lot of maturity in you."

Nana Akua Standwell commented:

"🤣🤣🤣 So what are those people managing."

•||•RTB JNR•|| commented:

"Remember what shatta wale tell you in the so both of you made he said Wendy if you no Dey force they will bring you down???THANKS SISTER YOU HELP ALOT🔥🔥🔥🔥."

Ohemaaadepa commented:

"You’ve shown true love and maturity by understanding that Tracy Shay is just a child and forgiving her actions. May God continue to bless you abundantly to guide her in nurturing her talents. May God grant you long life and good health to see Tracy grow into a proud and successful woman like you.🙏🙏🙏."

Wendy Shay takes Korkor Shay to playground

