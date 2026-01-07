Apostle Lilian Kumah Aryeequaye has sparked controversy after issuing a stern warning to critics during a fiery sermon, insisting that anyone who stood against her was destined to fail

The backlash followed news of her remarriage to Samuel Aryeequaye in December 2025, a union that was frowned upon by some Ghanaians and certain members of her late husband's family

In addressing the criticism, the DOCM founder stated that no spiritual force, curse, or scheme could be used to harm her after moving on from her husband’s death

Apostle Lilian Kumah Aryeequaye, the widow of former Ejisu Member of Parliament (MP) John Kumah, stirred reactions online after sending a dire warning to her detractors.

Apostle Lilian Kumah Aryeequaye sends a stern warning to her detractors during a sermon on Sunday, January 4, 2026. Image credit: DisciplesOfChristMinistries

On Friday, December 19, 2025, news went viral that the widow of the former rising politician had remarried roughly a year and a half after his demise.

The founder and leader of the Disciples of Christ Ministries (DOCM) tied the knot with Samuel Aryeequaye in a lovely private ceremony in Obuasi.

News of her wedding sparked controversy online, with many claiming it came too soon after her husband’s death.

John Kumah passed away on March 7, 2024, while visiting his constituency.

According to reports, he fell ill and was transported to the Suhum Government Hospital for onward transport in an ambulance to Accra when he died.

Below is a TikTok video of John Kumah's widow's getting remarried.

Apostle Lilian Kumah Aryeequaye warns critics

In a fiery sermon delivered to the members of her church, the DOCM, headquartered at Weija in Accra, Apostle Lilian Kumah brushed aside her critics and detractors.

Her marriage had sparked a social media firestorm, with a massive debate emerging over whether she had remarried too early.

Some members of the Kumah family also came out to express their displeasure at her.

In her sermon, shared on the official TikTok page of the DOCM on January 5, 2026, Apostle Lilian Kumah Aryeequaye warned that any person going against her was bound to fail.

She stated that God had given her dominion over the earth and therefore nothing in it could be used to harm her.

“We are in charge; we have been given that authority to reign as far as this earth is concerned. That is why I am optimistic that you cannot use any river to curse me, you cannot use the atmosphere to curse me, no wind can curse me, because that wind is under me. Neither can you use the earth, you cannot tie me with any wood, what special wood is that? We are in charge,” she warned.

The TikTok video of Apostle Lilian Kumah’s sermon is below.

Apostle Lilian Kumah remarries over one year after her husband, John Kumah's untimely death. Image credit: JohnAmpontuahKumah, Gossips24TV, SamuelAryeequaye

Apostle Lilian Kumah shares prophecy for Mahama

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Apostle Lilian Kumah warned Ghana’s President, John Dramani Mahama, that danger lay ahead for the country in 2026.

Speaking during the December 31, 2025, watchnight service at her church, she stated that a global superpower was planning to attack the government of Ghana.

She called on all well meaning Ghanaians to come together to pray for the protection of the government and President John Dramani Mahama.

