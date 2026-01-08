Celebrated Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui is battling a flu that has left her bedridden at her house in Accra

In a video, the Simply Snatched brand CEO got emotional as she complained about her struggles with illness

Many of Fella Makafui's fans took to social media to sympathise with the actress over her current health troubles

Celebrated Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur Fella Makafui has contracted the flu, leaving her unwell at her residence in Accra, a few days after the New Year celebrations.

Actress Fella Makafui cries out as she battles severe flu, with her fans expressing concern at her current state. Photo source: @fellamakafui, @evandernanaprempeh

Source: TikTok

In a Snapchat video shared by blogger Evander Prempeh on TikTok on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, Fella Makafui, with her signature short blonde hair, appeared to be frail as she lay in her bed at home while battling the sickness.

The celebrated actress almost broke down in tears as she complained about her sore throat after contracting the flu she had been battling.

She asked her numerous fans to recommend medications to cure her ailment, stating that she had been depending on Fisherman's Friend lozenges.

Fella noted that she was expressing pain from the sore throat, which hampered her ability to speak freely, and said:

"Guys, this sore throat thing, the sickness that happens to people's throat, what do you guys use to treat it, because this is all I have. I am in so much pain."

The TikTok video of Fella Makafui complaining about her illness is below:

Fella names Kwesi Arthur as favourite rapper

Fella Makafui's health complaint comes a day after she named Kwesi Arthur over her ex-husband Medikal and other well-known music stars as her favourite Ghanaian rapper.

In a social media post, the celebrated actress praised the award-winning rapper, who recently got fans excited after sharing a snippet of his upcoming music project.

Fella's post came just two days after Medikal was seen cooking breakfast for his baby mama, the singer Eazzy, kicking off the new year with romantic relationship goals.

Medikal's ex-wife Fella Makafui says Kwesi Arthur is her favourite Ghanaian rapper of all time. Photo credit: @fellamakafui.

Source: Instagram

Many social media users interpreted Fella’s comment as a nod to Kwesi Arthur’s consistency and influence in the rap industry.

Over the years, the rapper has released critically acclaimed projects, collaborated with global artists, and represented Ghana on major international platforms.

The X post where Fella Makafui chooses Kwesi Arthur over Medikal is below:

Ghanaians sympathise with Fella amid her illness

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Cassy commented:

"Get decatylene lozenges, soluble vitamin C, Chlohexidine mouth wash for gargling, and do steam inhalation with either crystal menthol oil, and you will be fine."

Gloriaasiedu686 wrote:

"Please, dear, sorry o."

OgechiDiamond said:

"Yeah, Fisherman's Friend is good."

Hayford Ameyaw commented:

"Please use Bluetooth to talk and stop stressing yourself."

Source: YEN.com.gh