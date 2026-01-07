Mzbel has reacted to ongoing rumours about the late Castro being the biological father of her teenage son, Okomfo Black

In a video, the veteran singer denied the rumours and shared details regarding the identity of her son's biological father

Mzbel's response to the speculations surrounding Okomfo Black's paternity has stirred reactions from Ghanaians online

Veteran Ghanaian musician Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, popularly known as Mzbel, has once again addressed rumours of her late colleague Castro De Destroyer being her son Okomfo Black's biological father.

During a TikTok live session in March 2025, Afia Schwarzenegger alleged that the late musician Castro, who mysteriously disappeared in 2014, was Okomfo Black's father.

While interacting with her followers, she played one of Mzbel's hit tracks, Yopoo, featuring the late highlife musician, and paused to share the unsolicited information.

Afia Schwarzenegger's allegations stirred speculation among Ghanaians, who questioned the identity of Okomfo Black's father.

Mzbel denies Schwar's claims about her son

Weeks after Schwar's video, Mzbel denied claims that the late musician Castro, who was officially declared dead in 2021, was the father of her son.

Speaking in an interview, the veteran singer noted that she last saw her late colleague after composing a tribute song for the late Buk Bak group member Ronnie Coaches, who passed away at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra from a heart attack on November 21, 2013.

The veteran hiplife musician noted that she gave birth to her son, Okomfo Black, years after her friendship with the late Castro ended.

She said the Toffee hitmaker was still alive when she gave birth to her son. She questioned why Afia Schwarzenegger and others would assume that her late colleague was the biological father of her son.

The Awoso Me hitmaker stated that she would not be forced to share the true identity of Adepa's biological father with the public.

Mzbel noted that her son knew his real father and had a good relationship with him. She said her son was brilliant and would not share his father's identity in public.

Despite her public denial, netizens have continued to link her teenage son to the late Castro on social media.

Below is the TikTok video of Mzbel addressing Afia Schwarzenegger's allegations:

Mzbel speaks on Okomfo Black's biological father

In an interview with renowned blogger Zionfelix on Wednesday, January 7, 2025, Mzbel reiterated that the late Castro was not the biological father of her son, Okomfo Black.

She noted that she would cause controversy if she shared the true identity of her son's biological father.

Mzbel, who has regularly spoken about her disbelief in the existence of God and religion, shared that Okomfo Black's father was a pastor.

She said:

"It is not true that I welcomed my child with Castro. There will be massive controversy if I share the identity of Adepa's father. The controversy won't end even after five years because one weird side about it is that he is a pastor."

"He (Okomfo Black's father) is what you people will call a man of God, so it is not Castro."

The veteran singer recounted how her once blossoming friendship and working relationship with the late Castro ended after he became close friends with prominent footballers like Asamoah Gyan and others.

Mzbel questioned why Ghanaians continued to assume that her late colleague was the biological father of her son even though she had publicly denied the speculations several times.

She added that she knew the late Castro's father and that she would have never denied him access to her son if she had welcomed him with her late colleague.

The TikTok video of Mzbel speaking about her son Okomfo Black's biological father is below:

Mzbel's remarks about son's father stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Genevieve Essandoh commented:

"It is true paa. He is a man of God."

Majesty said:

"Sofoba na ɔyɛ ɔkɔmfoɔ seisiaa no 🙄."

Everything Thrift wrote:

"Is the boy's father someone's husband anaa?"

Peters Obed commented:

"Mzbel has expressed maturity. Protecting the man of God from public ridicule irrespective of all that has happened. You gained my respect for this for not allowing pain or regret make you cause him public ridicule."

