Mama Shay, the mother of Ghanaian musician Wendy Shay, has finally broken her silence amid reports of a misunderstanding involving Wendy Shay and the parents of young dancer Tracy Shay

Mama Shay admitted that Tracy Shay’s parents have every right to decide for their child, but she hinted that a key step was missed before the girl appeared on a show

Her words have left many on social media questioning whether respect and proper communication are being overlooked in the excitement of young talent

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Mama Shay, the mother of award-winning singer Wendy Shay, has reacted to the growing online discussions surrounding an alleged misunderstanding between Wendy Shay and the parents of young dancer Tracy Shay.

Mama Shay weighs in on Tracy Shay parents’ actions, calls for respect. Image credit: Mama Shay, Wendy Shay

Source: TikTok

Sharing her thoughts on the matter, Mama Shay appealed for balance, urging people to remember the good that has been done before focusing on disagreements.

She acknowledged that Tracy Shay’s parents have every right to make decisions concerning their daughter.

However, she believes the situation could have been handled better with proper communication.

Mama Shay expressed displeasure over the situation

According to Mama Shay, Wendy Shay was not informed that Tracy Shay had been booked to perform at a show.

She described this as unfortunate, especially considering the close relationship that has existed between Wendy Shay and the young dancer over time.

She explained that carrying the name Shay comes with responsibility and guidance.

In her view, it shows that the child is under Wendy Shay’s care and mentorship, and any major decision should involve her.

Mama Shay noted that Wendy Shay has always been willing to offer help, whether through coaching, preparation or general advice, if only she had been informed.

Mama Shay did not hide her disappointment, stating that situations like this make helping others feel unappreciated.

She said Wendy Shay’s support for Tracy Shay was genuine and selfless, and such actions can discourage people from doing good in the future.

She further shared that since Tracy Shay gained public attention, several children and parents have been reaching out to Wendy Shay, hoping to receive similar opportunities.

This, she said, led her to suggest that Wendy Shay could consider starting a dance school to nurture young talents properly.

Watch the full video of Mama Shay on TikTok below:

Mama Shay advised parents on gratitude

However, she questioned whether Wendy Shay would still be encouraged to take such a step, given how things have unfolded.

In her closing remarks, Mama Shay advised parents and guardians to value and respect those who are willing to support their children.

She urged the public to avoid biting the fingers that help them, stressing that appreciation, respect and communication go a long way in sustaining meaningful relationships.

The issue has sparked mixed reactions online, with many calling for calm, understanding and reconciliation between both parties.

Wendy Shay poses with Tracy Shay at her school in a viral post. Photo credit: @wendyshay.

Source: TikTok

Wendy Shay criticised Tracy Shay’s parents

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian musician Wendy Asiamah Addo, popularly known as Wendy Shay, has opened up about her relationship with the parents of her protégés, Tracy Shay and Korkor Shay.

Wendy Shay addressed the challenges she's faced while mentoring Tracy Shay and Korkor Shay.

Despite her good intentions to guide and support the young talents into becoming global stars, she hinted that their parents have allegedly become a stumbling block.

Source: YEN.com.gh