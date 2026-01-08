Sad scenes erupted at the Agogo family home of Apetenyinase Assembly Member Dickson Kwabena Osei after his death, with relatives and friends weeping uncontrollably

The young politician, who was elected to the Asante Akyem North Municipal Assembly in 2023, was found dead in his room on January 7, 2025

The viral footage triggered emotional reactions online, with many Ghanaians reflecting on hidden struggles, mental health pressures, and the need for stronger support systems

Sad scenes have emerged from the family home of Dickson Kwabena Osei, the Assembly Member for Apetenyinase in the Asante Akyem North municipality, who passed away after reportedly taking his own life.

Tragedy struck the community located in Agogo in the Ashanti Region on Wednesday, January 7, 2025, when the young assembly member was found lifeless in his room.

According to reports, some residents raised an alarm after discovering him and called the Ghana Police Service, who promptly dispatched a team to his home.

Officers secured the area and transported the assembly member’s lifeless remains to the morgue after carrying out their preliminary investigations.

Residents of Apetenyinase and its surrounding communities were thrown into mourning following the tragedy.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, some residents were seen weeping over the sad death of the young assembly member.

Sad scenes at Dickson Kwabena Osei’s family house

After the tragedy, friends, loved ones, and sympathisers began congregating at his family house in Agogo to mourn his demise.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, some family members were seen weeping inconsolably over the loss of their relative.

Scenes showed grown men weeping like babies, while women lined up in their numbers to wail in despair.

The sad scenes from Dickson Kwabena Osei’s home went viral on social media, leaving many Ghanaians agonised.

Reactions to sad scenes at Dickson Osei’s home

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments from Ghanaians reacting to the sad news of Dickson Kwabena Osei allegedly taking his life.

Larry Adjei Eric said:

"Like seriously, sometimes you don't even know who to talk to."

🫠CERTIFIED 😤ECCEDENTESIAST wrote:

"People are really going through a lot ooo🥺."

Florish Lady said:

"I shared my feelings on TikTok, and since that day, anyone who comes across the comment chats and motivates me to feel better."

Qhophi Qhophi commented:

"Chale, some of us are going through a lot ooo. As I'm typing, my December salary finished on the 30th of Dec, and I can tell you, January go long gimme rough. Eno easy oooo."

Pnk collections wrote:

"People are going through a lot, they can't share ooooo😭😭😭😭😭😭. I always ask who checks up on the strong among friends and family?? Hmmmmm, my deepest to the entire family and loved ones 💔 😭😭😭😭😭Jehovah strengthen you all."

