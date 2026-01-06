NPP's Boakye Agyarko has announced the passing of his sister, Awura Abena Pokua Agyarko-Aninakwah

Mrs Agyarko-Aninakwah was the founder of Awura Abena Fashions, the beloved brand for SHS uniforms in Ghana

Social media reacted nostalgically, recalling Awura Abena's influence on students and her employment of people with disabilities

New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart and former Minister of Energy, Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko, has lost his elder sister, Awura Abena Pokua Agyarko-Aninakwah.

Boakye Agyarko announced the passing of his sister, popularly known as Awura Abena Fashions (Awura Abena School Uniforms), in a statement released on behalf of his family on Tuesday, January 6, 2025.

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved Mrs Awura Abena Pokua Agyarko-Aninakwah which sad event took place in Kumasi on Saturday, the 3rd of January, 2026."

The aspiring NPP national chairman indicated that the family was going to announce the funeral arrangements in due course

"We ask for your support and prayers in these difficult times. Thank you," the statement concluded.

Who is Awura Abena Fashions (School Uniforms)?

The late Mrs Agyarko-Aninakwah, as her nickname suggests, was the CEO of Awura Abena Fashions, the company responsible for providing school uniforms for secondary school students in the Ashanti Region and other parts of the country.

At its peak in the late 1990s to mid-2000s, Awura Abena's uniforms were among the most revered assets for students, who wore them with pride.

Located in Asuoyeboa, Kumasi, Awura Abena Fashions was known for employing many people with physical disabilities, who could not find work in the mainstream job market, to provide them with livelihoods.

She was survived by her siblings, Madam Grace Nyameadom Acheampong, Mrs Difie Agyarko-Kusi, Leonora Konadu Agyarko, Ivy Gyaama Agyarko, Boakye Agyarko, and Mrs Pokuah Kpade; her children, Mrs Jane Abena Oppong, Mrs Tina Ampa Burton, and Mrs Ruth Maame Bema Oyeniyi; and nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.

Reactions to Awura Abena Fashions' passing

The news of the passing of Boakye Agyarko's sister has sparked mixed reactions of sadness and nostalgia. While others consoled the family, others were reminded of their secondary school days by the mention of Awura Abena's name.

Nana Akwasi Osei Tutu said:

"I remember those days, after SSS admission, you had to travel to Asuyeboah for Awura Abena to take your measurements and later go for your uniform. This woman has really shaped destinies in Kumasi and the Ashanti Region. Rest well, madam."

Ewura Papabi said:

"Oh, Awura Abena uniforms were top-notch, and everyone in the 90s would do anything to wear them. May she rest peacefully."

Kwaku Poku said:

"Going there to pick up your uniform was priceless. Her legacy was employing people with disabilities."

Maame Ama Tiwaa said:

"May she RIP. Back in the day, if you didn’t get an Awura Abena uniform, were you even a student in Kumasi?"

Nana Kwaku Versace said:

"Her utilisation of the abilities of the physically challenged was remarkable."

