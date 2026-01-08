President John Dramani Mahama turned heads at the Police Headquarters after personally jumping behind the wheel of a newly donated pickup, confidently driving it around

The president officially handed over 100 pickup vehicles to the Ghana Police Service on January 8, 2025, describing them as the first batch of operational vehicles meant to improve operations

The video of Mahama navigating through human traffic went viral online, drawing cheers like “chief driver” from onlookers and praise from netizens who compared him to his famously skilled brother

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

President John Dramani Mahama grabbed attention at the Police Headquarters after getting behind the wheel of a new pickup to show off his driving skills.

President John Mahama expertly drives police truck. Image credit: JohnDramaniMahama

Source: Facebook

The president presented 100 pickup vehicles to the police service on January 8, 2025, to help the service fulfil its mandate of tackling crime.

Speaking at the police headquarters, he said the 100 cars were merely the first batch in his efforts to better equip the police service.

“These 100 pickups are the first batch of several pickups that we shall be presenting to the Police Service. These are operational necessities. They will improve patrols, reduce response time, extend policing to hard-to-reach areas, and strengthen police visibility nationwide,” he said.

The president added that the vehicles would help officers better in responding to evolving situations on the ground.

President Mahama displays driving skills

During the ceremony to hand over the new vehicles, President John Dramani Mahama garnered attention after driving one of the cars.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, he got behind the wheel of a pickup and drove it around.

The president proved to be a smooth operator, expertly moving the vehicle through human traffic to the admiration of those around.

One person was heard shouting in the background, ‘chief driver’, adding to the humour of the moment.

Netizens praised President Mahama's driving skills, with some comparing him to his brother Ibrahim, who is an excellent driver and drifter.

The TikTok video of President Mahama displaying his driving skills is below.

Source: YEN.com.gh