President Mahama Hands Over 100 Nissan Pickups to Ghana Police to Boost Security

President John Dramani Mahama has presented 100 Nissan Navara pickup trucks to the Ghana Police Service.

This presentation marks the first batch of several pickup trucks earmarked for procurement for the police service.

Speaking at a handing-over ceremony held at the police headquarters in Accra on Thursday, 8 January 2026, President Mahama reiterated his administration's commitment to equipping the internal security services, including the police.

He added that the presentation of the first batch of vehicles forms part of his administration’s efforts to strengthen law enforcement operations and to enhance public safety in the country.

“These 100 pickups are the first batch of several that we shall be presenting to the police service,” the president said.

“These are operational necessities. They will improve patrols, reduce response time, extend policing to hard-to-reach areas, and strengthen police visibility nationwide,” he added.

According to him, the vehicles will help officers of the Ghana Police Service to efficiently respond to emergencies while operating more safely.

“In simple terms, they will get the police to where they are needed faster and safer,” President Mahama further stated.

IGP Yohuno expresses gratitude to President Mahama.

Receiving the pickup trucks on behalf of his men and women, IGP Tetteh Yohuno said the Ghana Police Service that he leads is committed to contributing its quota to the development of the country.

“I wish to express the heartfelt appreciation of the Ghana Police Service to you. We assure you of our loyalty and our commitment to protecting these assets, deploying them wisely, and using them relentlessly in the service of peace, safety, and national stability,” he said.

“As we move forward, the Ghana Police stands to do its part in the national reset, firm in law enforcement, conduct, and in the defence of our nation,” Yohuno added.

Netizens react to Mahama's presentation to police

Some Ghanaians on social media have reacted to President Mahama's vehicle presentation to the Ghana Police Service.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@ghrealmoni said:

"We should build modernized security system around like, security surveillance system in and around Ghana,in our boarders,our police station, and reinforcement department to come in in case of any emergency within Ghana. This is just show manship."

@QUAQU_DAN replied:

"But you think they don't have ? They have them just that we need more of such modern technology that can be used in district and regions. Instead of operating by the head offices. There are drones that patrol the borders and mostly if you go to the forest, you normally see them."

@BLOCKHOLDER8 also said:

"This is a positive step. Let’s also try to straighten out the Armed Forces. Firefighters are struggling as well when it comes to modern equipment.:

President John Mahama shows his driving skills as he hands over 40 armoured vehicles to the Ghana Police Service

Source: Facebook

