Ghanaian musician Sista Afia has made it clear that Tracy Shay was not personally invited to the performance stage

She clarified that the scenario was misinterpreted and turned into needless online drama in a press statement

The singer asked people to pay attention to the facts rather than spread negative information in a viral post

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghanaian singer Sista Afia has released a statement to clarify her involvement in a controversy that arose during her recent 10th Anniversary concert in Koforidua.

The Jeje hitmaker held her annual New Year's event on January 3rd with top performers like Okomfo Kwadee and others on the lineup.

Ghanaian musician Sista Afia says she didn't call Wendy Shay's goddaughter, Tracy Shay, to perform at her event. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

Source: Instagram

Sista Afia says she didn't invite Tracy Shay

Sista Afia has responded to rumours that she invited a rising dancer and goddaughter of Wendy Shay, Tracy Gyasi, to perform at her event.

The award-winning songstress emphasised that she was completely unaware of how and when Tracy Shay managed to appear on stage.

She expressed her surprise and confirmed that she did not personally invite the young talent to perform at the concert.

"My attention has been drawn to a number of social media stories, videos, and write-ups suggesting that I personally invited the young lady, Tracy Shay, onto the stage during my concert. I wish to clearly state that I have no knowledge of how or when she got onto the stage, and I did not personally invite her to do so. At this moment, my main focus is on the overall success of my 10th Anniversary Celebration in the music industry, which was a significant milestone for my career. I am currently holding a series of meetings with my management and team to review all aspects of the event. A detailed response on this matter will be issued at the appropriate time. Once again, I sincerely thank my fans, supporters, colleagues, sponsors, and the general public for the immense love and support shown to me during this historic celebration. Your encouragement means everything to me."

The Instagram post about Sista Afia's press statement is below:

Sista Afia thanks fans at concert

The singer expressed her gratitude to fans and attendees, thanking them for the outpouring of support during her anniversary celebration, which showcased her significant achievements over the years.

Sista Afia assured fans that she would release more hit songs, which would take over the airways to become the top female artist in 2026.

The serial entrepreneur turned heads with her glittering two-piece ensemble and elegant hairstyle at the concert.

The Instagram video of Sista Afia's performance at her 10th anniversary concert is below:

Wendy Shay reaffirms her commitment to Tracy

Ghanaian musician Wendy Shay has won the respect of many after she announced that despite Tracy Shay's parents' behaviour, she would continue to sponsor her financially till she completes her tertiary education.

She spoke about the lack of communication, stating that she was not informed about Tracy's performance before the event.

Wendy Shay spends time with her Tracy Shay and Korkor Shay in 2025 before her first goddaughter betrayed her. Photo credit: @wendyshay.

Source: Instagram

Wendy Shay further elaborated on the challenges of mentorship, particularly the complexities that arise due to parental involvement in decisions regarding young talents.

She clarified that the decision for Tracy to perform was made solely by her parents without consulting her or Sista Afia.

The TikTok video is below:

Sista Afia weeps on the Delay Show

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Sista Afia, also known as Francisca Duncan Williams Gawugah, who has acknowledged that she would never be a favourite musician in Ghana.

The Jeje hitmaker broke down in tears while discussing her love of music and the money she has invested in her music videos.

Gloria Sarfo, a Ghanaian actress, and other social media users responded to Sista Afia's heartfelt remarks on Delay's Instagram post.

Source: YEN.com.gh