A beautiful woman has drawn online attention after openly sharing her desire to find a husband, as she outlined what she wants in a partner

She has emphasised that no bride price would be paid, making it clear that she prefers a simple court marriage over any traditional rites

She also added that she does not want children, noting that raising kids is not part of the kind of marriage she envisions

A beautiful diaspora woman has taken social media by storm, not for fashion or travel, but for her defined expectations in a future partner.

A diaspora woman announces that she wants a husband who has no interest in having children.

Rather than easing into the conversation, she stepped forward with certainty, making it clear that she was in search of a husband on her own terms.

This was documented in a video shared on X by @withAlvin_.

Instead of following familiar narratives, she chose a different route, outlining the structure of the marriage she envisions.

Diaspora woman shares marriage terms and conditions

According to her, domestic duties would not define her role. She stated plainly that she neither cooked nor cleaned, and she had no plans to start. From there, the conversation shifted toward family life.

Children, she explained, were not part of her future, as she did not wish to get pregnant or raise kids.

Then came the cultural angle. She clarified that her preferred path to marriage was through a court ceremony alone. No traditional rites. No bride price. No family negotiations. While she did not explain the reason behind this choice, her stance remained firm and unapologetic.

As expected, her declaration set comment sections buzzing. Between debates, jokes, and thoughtful takes, one thing became clear: the woman had succeeded in starting a conversation that refused to fade quietly from the timeline.

Watch the X video below.

McBrown and husband reunite at birthday ceremony

In another development, actress and media personality, Nana Ama McBrown, and her ex-husband, Maxwell Mensah, were spotted together after a long while.

The two met at the 70th birthday celebration of McBrown's mother, Cecilia Agyenim Boateng, held in Accra on January 1, 2026.

Nana Ama McBrown and her ex-husband, Maxwell Mensah, share moments at her mother's 70th birthday party.

In a video YEN.com.gh sighted on Instagram, Maxwell Mensah was spotted dressed in all white.

He stood in a queue with other people before McBrown approached him to talk.

After interacting with him for a while, she beckoned him to follow her, which he obliged.

It is not known what she called Maxwell for, but the scenario looked like she was taking him away to 'properly serve him'.

Nana Ama McBrown and Maxwell Mensah's divorce

The Instagram video of Maxwell joining McBrown's mother to celebrate her birthday came just weeks after the actress announced that their marriage had collapsed about two years prior.

After many months of speculation, the media personality, in an interview with Cookie Tee on TV3's 'New Day' morning show, confirmed that the couple had ended their union after 12 years.

According to McBrown, her decision to end her marriage was very difficult but necessary for her and her ex-husband.

The Onua Showtime host emphasised that she and her ex-husband agreed to a mutual and amicable split, and that there was no animosity between them.

Having divorced after 12 years, Nana Ama McBrown and Maxwell Mensah have one daughter together, Baby Maxin.

She praised Maxwell, stating that he had never insulted or maltreated her during their 12 years of marriage.

The veteran actress stated that they only argued on one occasion during their trip to Brazil to watch the 2014 World Cup, with her ex-husband later apologising for the incident.

She added that she and her ex-husband had a cordial relationship and were focused on co-parenting their daughter, Maxin Maushi McBrown.

The Instagram video of Nana Ama McBrown announcing her divorce from Maxwell Mawu Mensah is below:

Lutterodt's 2017 prediction about McBrown's divorce surfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Counsellor Lutterodt's 2017 prediction about McBrown's divorce had resurfaced after she confirmed the split.

In a video, the counsellor predicted that the age gap between the actress and her ex-husband would not bode well for their marriage.

Counsellor Lutterodt also detailed other reasons why McBrown and Maxwell Mensah were not good for each other, sparking some criticism.

