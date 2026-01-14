Reverend Obofour's wife, Ciara Antwi, has showcased her luxurious Trasacco mansion on social media

In an Instagram video, Obofowaa Queen Ciara, as she is affectionately known, was spotted dancing in the beautiful compound

Many social media users reacted, highlighting admiration for Ciara's beauty and lifestyle blessings

Mrs Ciara Antwi, the wife of Anointed Palace Chapel founder, Francis Antwi, popularly known as Reverend Obofour, has flaunted their plush Trasacco mansion online.

In a video shared on her Instagram on Monday, January 12, 2026, Mrs Antwi, also known as Obofowaa, was seen standing on the compound of their expensive house.

Obofowaa Queen Ciara and her husband, Reverend Obofour, live in plush house at Trasacco in Accra. Photo source: @bofowaa

Wearing an elegant all-white ensemble consisting of a long-sleeved, form-fitting white dress that extends to the floor, matched with large sunglasses, gold jewellery, including bracelets and what appears to be a watch, and a small handbag, she seemed to be on her way out.

She stood in front of the beautiful multi-storey building with large windows featuring multiple panes and columns supporting its portico.

A spacious paved courtyard covered with large grey stone tiles and well-manicured landscaping featuring palm trees and other plants surrounded her as she danced to Minister OJ's Adom Ne Odo.

Watch Obofowaa's Instagram video below:

Obofour's Trasacco mansion

Obofour acquired the luxury mansion at Trasacco Estate in 2019. It was first unveiled online in a video which had about 25 luxury cars parked on the compound, including a Rolls-Royce Phantom.

Watch the Instagram video below:

At the time, some reports suggested that he had paid about $3 million for the edifice. However, YEN.com.gh checks indicated that the villa, a six-bedroom house, had been put on sale for $1.4 million.

Screenshot of an advert selling Obofour's Trasacco mansion for $1.4m before he acquired it in 2019. Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Compared to the latest video, there seems to be a makeover, especially on the compound, where the pavement blocks have been replaced by stone tiles.

Apart from the lush compound, Obofour's mansion now boasts of many other facilities, including a lavish salon and spa, which has beautiful decor and interiors and top-of-the-line tools, equipment, and beauty gadgets for her personal use.

Reactions to Obofowaa Queen Ciara's latest video

The video of Obofour's wife in their mansion has garnered many reactions. While some admired her beauty, others tapped into her blessings. There were those who were impressed by the house.

slyman2244 said:

"You are in deed protected God bless you more 🙏🙏🙏."

elsieadoley said:

"Mama you looking great 👍."

nanayereagyapomah said:

"I always tap into your blessings."

dress_code_afriq said:

"Sweet momma...the house is housing."

dedevorenica said:

"Looking very beautiful❤️."

akosuaahgyamfuah said:

"Screaming beauty 😍 ❤️ wow."

Obofour's daughter speaks with thick accent

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Lawrensa, Reverend Obofour's daughter, who went viral after she channelled her mom's look to a school programme.

Lawrensa's American accent also won over a lot of Ghanaians when she posted a video complimenting her mother, Bofowaa Queen Ciara.

Many Ghanaians commented on the striking resemblance between Lawrensa and her mother after watching the video on TikTok.

