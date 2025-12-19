The leader of Anointed Palace Chapel (APC) Worldwide, Reverend Obofour's wife, Queen Ciara, has posted a video of her plush spa on TikTok

The fashion and beauty influencer gave a close-up of the interior and ultramodern tools at her private wellness centre

Some social media users have congratulated Queen Ciara on her new facility, as she inspired her followers to live a healthy lifestyle

Queen Ciara Antwi Bofowaa, the wife of popular reverend Obofour, has flaunted her lavish lifestyle on TikTok after arriving in Ghana for the Christmas festivities.

The celebrity mom who recently welcomed her sixth child gave a tour of her luxurious private home spa in a viral video.

Reverend Obofour's wife, Queen Ciara, flaunts her plush home spa on Instagram.

Obofour's wife gives a tour of her spa

The wife of the founder and leader of Anointed Palace Chapel (APC) Worldwide and CEO of Sweet TV has been tagged as a wellness advocate after a video of her new home spa surfaced online.

The mother of six has set up a lavish salon and spa in their private residence after welcoming her sixth child.

Queen Ciara’s spa boasted beautiful decor and interiors, similar to some newly opened facilities in East Legon, catering to elite clients and customers from the diaspora.

Reverend Obofour's wife has equipped the spa with top-of-the-line tools, equipment, and beauty gadgets for her personal use.

Ghanaians react to Queen Ciara's video

@Victoriadente752 stated:

"My beautiful mummy ❤️❤️❤️🥰🥰🥰. You are the proper celebrity in Ghana not those living a fake lifestyle. I will ready to be your servant."

Agnes stated:

"Wow, beautiful ❤❤❤. When God genuinely blesses you. I tap into this testimony for myself and my generation. We will not suffer again."

Miss Ann stated:

Beautiful Queen, please next time invite me to your salon. I need a good massage."

Akosua beauty 😍 stated:

"Your shop is nice. Oh, God. When will I get this. One person is enjoying all this and I can't even buy frontal wig for my birthday shoot."

Jenny’s- closet-jewelry stated:

"This is beautiful, Queen. Congratulations Ciara Bofowaa. You deserve this happiness and more in your life."

Rosebee classic salon stated:

"My beautiful queen❤❤. This is the kind of lifestyle I want to live in the future."

Queen Ciara flaunts Miu Miu Dahlia handbag

Reverend Obofour's wife, Queen Ciara, also showcased her new designer handbag on her official TikTok page.

She wore a two-piece outfit with unique artwork, which complemented her flawless skin tone for the photoshoot after welcoming a baby boy.

Reverend Obofour's wife, Queen Ciara, slays in stylish gowns for her latest photoshoot before launching her new home spa.

Queen Ciara, who has been named among the fashionable wives of Ghanaian preachers, styled her look with a Miu Miu Dahlia handbag.

Queen Ciara modelled red stilettos as she posed in her plush mansion alongside her makeup studio.

The TikTok video is below:

Obofour's daughter speaks with thick accent

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Lawrensa, Reverend Obofour's daughter, who went viral after she channelled her mom's look to a school programme.

Lawrensa's American accent also won over a lot of Ghanaians when she posted a video complimenting her mother, Bofowaa Queen Ciara.

Many Ghanaians commented on the striking resemblance between Lawrensa and her mother after watching on TikTok.

