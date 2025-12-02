Reverend Obofour’s eldest daughter, Lawrensa, grabbed attention on social media after a new video showed how much she had grown

Reverend Obofour’s eldest daughter, Lawrensa, has grabbed attention on social media after making a rare appearance in a video.

Reverend Obofour's eldest daughter Lawrensa Antwi grows big and tall and wows Ghanaians with impeccable English.

Ghanaian man of God, Francis Antwi, popularly known as Obofour, and his wife, Ciara, popularly known as Bofowaa Queen Ciara, have welcomed five children together throughout their fifteen years of marriage.

Lawrensa, their eldest child, was born on February 6, 2014, and is a few months away from her 12th birthday.

She has four junior siblings, Obofour Junior, born in January 2018, and a set of triplets born in May 2020.

Lawrensa Antwi praises mother in foreign accent

In a new video seen by YEN.com.gh, Lawrensa appeared to have grown big and tall in comparison to her last public appearance.

She also courted attention with her sleek foreign accent as she praised her mother, Bofowaa, describing her as her role model.

Lawrensa, who lives in the United States of America (USA), said she had been asked to model a character for a school project, and she chose her own mother.

While seated in a car, Lawrensa showed off her wardrobe, which was an exact replica of her mom’s style, and praised her for being a perfect role model.

“Today is character, and I wanted to dress up as my beautiful mom Queen Ciara, because she inspires me as the beautiful, wonderful woman she is. She is independent, sweet, caring, and she's so kind so I wanted to dress up as her today, and you can see I did such an amazing job,” she said.

Lawrensa Antwi further thanked both parents for giving her a great life and being there for her at all times.

Bofowaa Queen Ciara was elated over the video and shared it on her TikTok page.

“When my daughter Lawrensa chooses me as her character, I’m reminded that in her world, I’m a hero I never knew I was.”In her imagination, I am the character she wants to become. In my heart, she is the story I’ll cherish forever,” she wrote.

The video of Lawrensa Antwi stirred positive reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians marvelling at her rapid growth, intelligence, and noticeable foreign accent.

Lawrensa Antwi's growth and style earn praise

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video of Lawrensa Antwi praising her mother for character day.

Vickie Nana Ama said:

"I was like mummy is looking young here🤭🥰Queen’s photography ❤️."

TikTok Gossip wrote:

"Mummy’s photocopy. Very beautiful. Her voice changed, meaning she’s growing into a new phase, wowwww😍😍😍😍😍."

nanaasantewah44 commented:

"If not her voice, I will say it's her mum ooo. Mama Yaa wa wu afa 🥰🥰."

