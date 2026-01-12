Serwaa Amihere made an appearance at the Accra High Court for a legal proceeding on Monday, January 12, 2026

In a video, the GHOne TV presenter stole the spotlight as she and other lawyers arrived at the court premises

Serwaa Amihere's appearance at the Accra High Court with her colleagues has triggered positive reactions on social media

Award-winning Ghanaian broadcast journalist Serwaa Amihere, Esq., has garnered attention following her appearance at the Accra High Court on Monday, January 12, 2026, several months after becoming a lawyer.

Serwaa Amihere makes a public appearance at the Accra High Court with her colleagues on Monday, January 12, 2026. Photo source: Serwaa Amihere, @exclusive360avenue

On Friday, October 10, 2025, Serwaa Amihere was among the 824 law students who were officially called to the Bar at a grand ceremony held at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

Prominent members of the Ghanaian judiciary, the General Legal Council, distinguished members of the Bar, legal scholars, and influential political figures were present at the ceremony.

The GHOne TV presenter attended the ceremony with her mother, Madam Lydia Tetteh, sister, Maame Gyamfua, and close friends, including lawyer and socialite Sandra Ankobiah and actress Fella Makafui, who cheered her at the ceremony.

Months before her graduation, footage of Serwaa preparing for her final examinations at the Ghana School of Law emerged on social media, leading to speculation about her academic endeavour.

The celebrated broadcaster had previously graduated from the Faculty of Law of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) with a second-class upper honours degree on Friday, July 28, 2023.

Serwaa had enrolled at the prestigious tertiary institution to study law in September 2020.

The TikTok video of Serwaa Amihere attending the Call to the Bar ceremony in 2025 is below:

Serwaa Amihere appears in court with colleagues

In a TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh on Monday, January 12, 2026, Serwaa looked gorgeous with heavy makeup in her legal gown as she and her colleagues arrived at the Accra High Court premises.

The GHOne TV presenter, who recently shared that she was serving as a pupil lawyer after being called to the Bar, flashed a bright smile as she interacted with a young lady she encountered at the parking lot on the premises.

Serwaa Amihere blasts Ghanaian bloggers for recording her appearances at the Accra High Court. Image credit: @ghanaian_times, @cuterossy

Serwaa held her diary and a lawyer's wig as she and her colleagues climbed the stairs at the premises to witness an ongoing legal proceeding.

The TikTok video of Serwaa Amihere and her colleagues appearing at the Accra High Court is below:

Serwaa Amihere's court appearance stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Otismadaline2 |content creator commented:

"She is so pretty."

Sweet Whispers wrote:

"She is the perfect example of beauty with brains. Keep excelling Serwaa, my mentor."

Nana Hemaa Afia said:

"Madam Esquire nie. She is making us proud."

