Award-winning Ghanaian musician Wendy Shay and her goddaughter Tracy Shay were spotted at the 2025 AFRIMA Awards

The songstress praised her primary student for making her song go viral with her beautiful dance video at the event

Some social media users have commented on the special bond between Wendy Shay and Tracy Shay on Instagram

Ghanaian musician Wendy Shay and her protégé, Tracy Shay, were spotted at the 2025 All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) in Lagos, Nigeria.

The award-winning songstress earned praise for her powerful speech at the star-studded event.

Wendy Shay and Tracy Shay represent Ghana at the 2025 AFRIMA awards. Photo credit: @wendyshay.

Wendy Shay praises Tracy Shay at AFRIMA

Wendy Shay publicly praised her goddaughter, Tracy Shay, during the 2025 AFRIMA Awards.

She acknowledged her protégé's efforts in promoting her hit song, which played across radio stations and TV platforms in Ghana and beyond.

Wendy Shay celebrated Tracy’s role in the success of her song Too Late, which won an award at the event. During her acceptance speech, she thanked her team, fans, partners, and Tracy Shay for their hard work.

Wendy Shay shows off her new hairstyle before attending the 2025 AFRIMA Awards in Lagos. Photo credit: @wendyshay.

The famous Ghanaian artist Wendy Shay represented the motherland with her bodyflattering kente gown as she modelled in beautiful high heels.

She turned heads with her long blonde hairstyle which complimented her skin while rocking heavy makeup at the red carpet event.

Tracy Shay looked simple and classy in a custom-made jumpsuit and beautiful braids hairstyle to support her godmother.

"I want to say thank you to my baby, Tracy Shay, for dancing to Too Late — it went viral because of her,” she said, acknowledging Tracy’s contribution."

Reactions to Wendy Shay's video at AFRIMA awards

Some social media users have commented on Wendy Shay and Tracy Shay's video, which bloggers posted on TikTok. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Wendy Shay andTracy's first meeting

Uber Driver hitmaker Wendy Shay met Tracy Shay after a video of the young dancer passionately dancing to her song nearly broke the internet.

Wendy Shay later visited Tracy’s school unannounced and gifted her educational supplies.

In a viral video, she also promised to sponsor Tracy Shay’s education through to the tertiary level and support all her needs.

Tracy Shay speaks after solo performance

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Tracy Shay who released a press statement on Facebook. She explained why she didn’t inform her mentor, Wendy Shay, about her first solo performance.

Some social media users criticised her after the video resurfaced online, prompting the clarification.

